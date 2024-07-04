The Habs’ future is much brighter than the Red Wings’, says the Snake

Rebuilding, whether fans like it or not, is necessary to build a great team with a young core.

The draft is far from a sure thing, but there’s still a good chance of finding a gem.

The Montreal Canadiens seem to have drafted very well in recent years, even if it’s a little too early to tell.

With the recent selection of Ivan Demidov, a glaring need at forward may have been filled.

Simon “Snake” Boisvert was on BPM Sports today to discuss the future of not only the Habs, but also the Detroit Red Wings.

Comparing the future of the two clubs, Snake was very clear: the Tricolore’s is much more promising than the Wings‘.

And it’s hard not to agree, especially since the rebuild seems to be officially over in Detroit, with the signing of several veterans since July 1, 2023.

Steve Yzerman thought he had it right last year with the signing of several impact players, including Andrew Copp and JT Compher, but the club ultimately didn’t make the playoffs.

This summer, Yzerman did it again with the signing of Patrick Kane for a return to Detroit, who had been signed by Yzerman in November 2023 upon his return from injury.In addition to Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko also signed a contract with Detroit on July 1.

Here’s what Yzerman had to say about his recent signings:

Here’s what Steve Yzerman said on the Red Wings free agent signings, offseason so far, and outlook for 2024-25: https://t.co/Ohgb87onoN – Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 4, 2024

Yzerman believes more than ever in the playoffs with the Wings, but the Snake isn’t too convinced of his methodology.

As much as he mentioned being a fan of Yzerman, he doesn’t understand why the GM decided to abruptly end the rebuild, rather than draft a talented young player.

Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson were all drafted by Yzerman in the first round, in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Dylan Larkin is a very good “young veteran”, but Simon Boisvert feels he needs more.

Which core do you prefer between the Habs’ (Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Kaiden Guhle) and Detroit’s (Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvindsson)?

We could include Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson with the Habs, but I’ve decided to go with the blue chips.

It just goes to show that the Habs’ prospect depth looks pretty good.

Overtime

– Good news for Canada.

Tajon Buchanan is out of hospital and back at Canada’s hotel outside Dallas.

The entire team greeted him in the lobby when he arrived. vs tomorrow 7:30et pregame/9:00 game (TSN) – James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) July 5, 2024

