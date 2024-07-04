Paul Byron’s son takes part in the Brick Invitational

Paul Byron’s son takes part in the Brick InvitationalAuteur: jwilliams
During the off-season, once the free agent market has opened, it’s much quieter in the hockey world.
It’s the ideal time to organize various recreational tournaments.
Former Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron’s son, Brysen, is participating in this year’s tournament, where he wears the colors of the Tricolore.
At the last edition in 2023, a certain Liam Tep of the Montreal Canadiens amassed no less than 24 points in six short games to eclipse CC22‘s record.
The “little” Montreal Canadiens actually won the tournament.
Here’s a video showing some of the talented young players who took part in the Brick Invitational:
Let’s just say there were a lot of extremely talented players playing in the huge mall in Edmonton.
If the tournament website is anything to go by, Brysen Byron had two assists in five short games, which isn’t too bad.
The “little” Canadians don’t have a tournament to match the 2023 edition, with only one win to date.
Let’s wait and see if a player can have a better tournament than Liam Tep did last year, which will definitely be very difficult to achieve.
