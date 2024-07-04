Paul Byron’s son takes part in the Brick Invitational

During the off-season, once the free agent market has opened, it’s much quieter in the hockey world.

It’s the ideal time to organize various recreational tournaments.

That said, every year since 1990, the Brick Invitational has been held at the West Edmonton Mall.

Former Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron’s son, Brysen, is participating in this year’s tournament, where he wears the colors of the Tricolore.

In this tournament, among the Habs players, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Brendan Gallagher have all previously participated in the Brick Invitational, a tournament reserved for youngsters aged 10 and under. Caufield was incredible, scoring 18 points in just six games , setting a record until last year for most points in a single tournament.

At the last edition in 2023, a certain Liam Tep of the Montreal Canadiens amassed no less than 24 points in six short games to eclipse CC22‘s record.

Incredible.

The “little” Montreal Canadiens actually won the tournament.

Big names like Connor Bedard, Trevor Zegras and Adam Fantilli have also participated in the event.

Here’s a video showing some of the talented young players who took part in the Brick Invitational:

Let’s just say there were a lot of extremely talented players playing in the huge mall in Edmonton.

If the tournament website is anything to go by, Brysen Byron had two assists in five short games, which isn’t too bad.

The “little” Canadians don’t have a tournament to match the 2023 edition, with only one win to date.

Let’s wait and see if a player can have a better tournament than Liam Tep did last year, which will definitely be very difficult to achieve.

