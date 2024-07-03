The Canadiens have made an offer to Sean Monahan

The Canadiens have made an offer to Sean MonahanAuteur: mjohnson
Kent Hughes made it quite clear in a press conference on Monday: the Habs were interested in adding a top-6 forward via free agents… but not at any price.
And when I say at any price, I’m talking about the expression, not the amount of money. Because at that level, the Habs were still prepared to offer a generous contract in terms of value per year.
The problem? The Habs didn’t want to give away long contracts.
But since he didn’t feel the need to add a forward at any price, he was comfortable with simply offering what he could and seeing what would come of it.
The Habs were two or three years away from the Predators’ five-year offer for Marchessault… and we can assume the same is true of Sean Monahan, who headed to Columbus.
Because yes, according to Marc Antoine Godin, the Flanelle have made Monahan a contract offer. That’s what the journalist told Radio-Canada’s Tellement Hockey podcast.
With Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Christian Dvorak and Jake Evans in town, you’d think the plan for the Habs, who were (and still are, truth be told) looking for at least one winger for Kirby Dach, was to put Monahan on the former Blackhawks’ wing.
For Monahan, having a five-year contract valued at $5.5 million a year and being able to play center in Columbus was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
I don’t understand how Columbus could give so much to a guy so often injured… but that’s another issue. #July1stRegrets
