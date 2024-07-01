Juraj Slafkovsky contract: a lot of money at the very beginning of the agreement

Many Canadiens fans were in for a huge surprise this afternoon when they learned that Kent Hughes had just offered Juraj Slafkovsky an eight-year contract extension . Early this evening, details of his contract began to emerge.

Let’s just say that, in addition to respecting Suzuki’s status by offering Slafkovsky a lower annual salary, Kent Hughes also looks like a genius with the way he’s constructed this deal.

Daily Faceoff ‘s Frank Seravalli shared the details of the deal on X.

Life changing contract for #Habs Juraj Slafkovsky: 8 years x $7.6 mil = $60.8 million. 2025-26: $4.725m sal + $7m SB

2026-27: $4.725m sal + $3m SB

2027-28: $9.725m sal

2028-29: $8m sal

2029-30: $6m sal

2030-31: $5.875m sal

2031-32: $5.875m sal

2032-33: $5.875m sal Total salary:… – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

Slafkovsky will still pocket $950,000 next season, but will receive a $7 million signing bonus starting July 1, 2025. His salary for the first two seasons of his contract will be $4.725 million.The Slovak will receive another signing bonus in 2026, this time worth $3 million. Adding up the two bonuses, plus his base salary in 2025-26, Slafkovsky will earn $14.725 million in the first 366 days of his contract.

That’s almost a quarter of his contract after just one year and one day!

This could be good news for the Canadiens. With an annual salary of $5.875 million for the last three years of his contract, Slafkovsky will be easier to deal with. Slafkovsky will be easier to trade if the Habs ever have to part with him for one reason or another.

I’m not saying that Kent Hughes is already thinking of parting with Slafkovsky, far from it, but he has left himself a certain cushion in case of catastrophe.

In the event of the ultimate catastrophe, Slafkovsky’s low salary at the end of his contract could also affect the value of a buyout.

By the way, this salary complements the long-term signings of the current top line. Caufield, Suzuki and Slafkovsky now all have contracts until 2030 or more.

The best part is that none of these players will add more than $8 million to the Habs’ payroll. This leaves Kent Hughes plenty of room to surround his young leaders.

The Habs GM pulled off a major coup today, and will have peace of mind when it comes to the Habs’ top forwards.

Overtime

– Jeff Skinner will probably play playoff hockey for the first time in the NHL.

Jeff Skinner is off to join Connor McDavid and the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/TXpJAwnXC8 – RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024

– Maybe he’ll get a chance to play regularly in the NHL with the Kraken.

Mitchell Stephens leaves the Habs organization and moves to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/o8Uvxn8All – RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024

– The defender will take his time.

John Klingberg is still recovering and is waiting until he’s fully healthy before exploring his playing options for next season – nothing imminent here. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

– Over a billion dollars spent in the NHL today.

Can’t believe @CapFriendly is going away in a few days. Drastically changes the way myself (and many #NHL front offices) do our jobs. They’ve noted history: Today is the first day in league history that $1 billion in total contract dollars was doled out in a single day. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

– The Blackhawks add a defenseman to their team.