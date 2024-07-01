Juraj Slafkovsky contract: a lot of money at the very beginning of the agreement

Juraj Slafkovsky contract: a lot of money at the very beginning of the agreementAuteur: ewilson
Let’s just say that, in addition to respecting Suzuki’s status by offering Slafkovsky a lower annual salary, Kent Hughes also looks like a genius with the way he’s constructed this deal.
Daily Faceoff ‘s Frank Seravalli shared the details of the deal on X.
Life changing contract for #Habs Juraj Slafkovsky: 8 years x $7.6 mil = $60.8 million.
2025-26: $4.725m sal + $7m SB
2026-27: $4.725m sal + $3m SB
2027-28: $9.725m sal
2028-29: $8m sal
2029-30: $6m sal
2030-31: $5.875m sal
2031-32: $5.875m sal
2032-33: $5.875m sal
Total salary:…
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024
That’s almost a quarter of his contract after just one year and one day!
I’m not saying that Kent Hughes is already thinking of parting with Slafkovsky, far from it, but he has left himself a certain cushion in case of catastrophe.
In the event of the ultimate catastrophe, Slafkovsky’s low salary at the end of his contract could also affect the value of a buyout.
The best part is that none of these players will add more than $8 million to the Habs’ payroll. This leaves Kent Hughes plenty of room to surround his young leaders.
The Habs GM pulled off a major coup today, and will have peace of mind when it comes to the Habs’ top forwards.
Overtime
– Jeff Skinner will probably play playoff hockey for the first time in the NHL.
Jeff Skinner is off to join Connor McDavid and the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/TXpJAwnXC8
– RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024
– Maybe he’ll get a chance to play regularly in the NHL with the Kraken.
Mitchell Stephens leaves the Habs organization and moves to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/o8Uvxn8All
– RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024
– The defender will take his time.
John Klingberg is still recovering and is waiting until he’s fully healthy before exploring his playing options for next season – nothing imminent here.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024
– Over a billion dollars spent in the NHL today.
Can’t believe @CapFriendly is going away in a few days. Drastically changes the way myself (and many #NHL front offices) do our jobs.
They’ve noted history: Today is the first day in league history that $1 billion in total contract dollars was doled out in a single day.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024
– The Blackhawks add a defenseman to their team.
T.J. Brodie will continue his career in a Blackhawks uniform! pic.twitter.com/JqWHuCEYMg
– RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024