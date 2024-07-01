84 regular-season games: discussions are taking place

84 regular-season games: discussions are taking placeAuteur: jwilliams
The NHL’s busy schedule isn’t necessarily optimal.
In 2024, the Cup was won on June 24. Three days later (27) was the trophy gala. The next two days (28-29) were the repechage. On the 30th: the Stanley Cup Parade, and the next day (today), the free agent market opened. Not that I don’t like it, but maybe we should think about spreading things out a bit?
Circle the date. We start the 2024-2025 season at home against the Leafs
Speaking of schedules, the NHL and the Players’ Association have had preliminary discussions about an idea for a schedule when the new collective bargaining agreement is adopted.
Indeed, the people want fewer games and the NHL has decided… to add two. An 84-game schedule could be in the cards.
But as Pierre LeBrun pointed out, it’s far from set in stone.
Some non free-agent news:
The NHL and NHLPA have had very preliminary discussions on what a new NHL calendar could look like. Wouldn’t take effect until next CBA 2 years from now.
What’s being discussed:
_ Move start of reg season up to very early Oct;
_ Award Cup earlier in…
84 games is a bit much. Already 82 games is a limit, I would have hoped for a reduction of two games, at least. And I’m not alone in thinking that.
Shortening the season to 80 games would have benefited everyone, except perhaps the profit-seeking owners and Alex Ovechkin, who would have two fewer games per season to break Wayne Gretzky’s scoring record.
To be continued. In any case, the collective agreement doesn’t expire for another two years.
