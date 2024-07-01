Juraj Slafkovsky signs eight-year contract

All done.

The Habs have agreed on the terms of an eight-year contract with Juraj Slafkovsky. The Slovak will earn a total of $60.8 million, or $7.6 million per season. That’s less than the captain.

That’s what the club announced.

Canadiens agree on terms of eight-season contract extension with forward Juraj Slafkovsky. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ZeXzVJQaSi – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2024

It’s worth remembering that we knew the Canadiens intended to sign their player on a long-term basis. Now, one year before his rookie contract expires, he’s done it, which is no mean feat.

His new contract could be signed as of today. It will run from 2025 to 2023.

Nick Suzuki ($7.875 million a year for six more years) and Cole Caufield ($7.85 million a year for seven more years) will earn more than Slaf, but they’re all in the same boat.

In 2024-2025, he’ll still be making little money like Nick Suzuki. Only Cole Caufield played the last year of his rookie contract without a contract in his pocket.

By signing him now, on the strength of his strong second half of the season, the Habs have taken the risk that he won’t slow down. The reward? If he continues to progress and is under contract at this price for years to come, the Habs will be the winners.

Especially with the ceiling rising.

As for the player, at 20 years of age, he’s securing over $60 million. That’s nothing to sneeze at, and it’s the kind of money that changes a life. And if all goes well, at 29, he’ll be breaking the bank again.

Instead of giving money to veterans, the Habs gave money to a youngster on July 1. It’s more in keeping with the rebuilding mentality, we agree.

