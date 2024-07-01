Ivan Demidov: best potential forward drafted by Montreal since Guy Lafleur

When the Canadiens select a player early in the draft, there are always high expectations. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alex Galchenyuk, Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher were no exception.

This time, the pressure is on for the tricolore’s fifth-round draft pick, Ivan Demidov. He’s now being compared to Guy Lafleur!

At least, that’s what Grant McCagg said on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast .

Grant McCagg: “I think he’s perhaps the best pure talent the Canadiens have drafted since Guy Lafleur” @grantmccagg joins @TonyMarinaro the #GoHabsGo selecting Ivan Demidov 5th overall Full pod

I think he may be the most purely talented player the Canadiens have drafted since Guy Lafleur. – Grant McCagg

It’s true that sometimes, McCagg can get carried away and make surprising statements, but this time, he’s not the only one to have said so.

A scout reportedly told Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now that Ivan Demidov has the best potential for a forward drafted by the Canadiens since Guy Lafleur.

Ivan Demidov is a Montreal Canadien. Soak it in Habs fans, you got a good one. One scout to me last night: “The best potential of any forward Montreal has selected since Lafleur.” – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 29, 2024

When two people say it, you can’t really call it a crazy statement anymore. You have to go back a long way to talk about Guy Lafleur’s selection in the draft. That was back in 1971!

No pressure, Ivan, but you’re being compared to a player who scored 1353 points in 1126 NHL games and won five Stanley Cups.

This comparison is extremely flattering, but you have to remember that Demidov was only born in 2005. He therefore prefers to compare himself to more recent players, whom he has seen play in the NHL.

Before the draft, Demidov compared his style of play to that of Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Hughes and Nikita Kucherov. We agree that it’s not Guy Lafleur’s level, but we’re still talking about players who belong to the NHL’s elite.

Guy Lafleur was excellent, but he was also capable of performing under pressure. When you hear your name repeated by thousands of people in an amphitheatre, you have to feel a little pressure. It would seem, however, that Demidov is ready for that.

He’s even begged the Canadiens organization for the opportunity, according to Nick Bobrov!

“We always ask players if they’re ready to handle the pressure of the Montreal market. Ivan, on the other hand, begged us to give him this chance!”

-Nick Bobrov on Demidov pic.twitter.com/7LtXoCGHo9 – RDS (@RDSca) June 29, 2024

For sure, “Ivan! Ivan! Ivan!” doesn’t sound as good as “Guy! Guy! Guy!”. We’ll find a way to cheer him properly.

