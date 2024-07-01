Martin Necas: no deal in sight yet

The Hurricanes are far from finished with Martin Necas. He’s been the most talked-about player in recent weeks, yet he still hasn’t made a move, even days after the draft.

That didn’t happen, and the Devils finally decided to draft. Let’s just say that seeing quality defensemen like Anton Silayev slip to 10th probably weighed in the balance.

Nevertheless, Necas is still with the Hurricanes. He hasn’t signed a contract extension and he hasn’t changed his address. What’s going on with him?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, nothing’s going on!

Carolina will continue to entertain trade discussions involving Martin Necas, but as of an hour or ago it was status quo and a move wasn’t imminent. We’ll see if Canes gain traction this week or not. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

Negotiations between Necas and Carolina have reportedly reached status quo and a deal is not imminent. Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky seems to be a man of uncommon patience.

All he seems to be waiting for is a hostile offer from another team. That’s when Tulsky could match the offer to secure Necas’ extension.

Tulsky even said it last week: he’s willing to match any hostile offer for Necas.

According to the soon-to-be-defunct CapFriendly site, the Hurricanes have just over $10 million in salary cap space. Necas, Seth Jarvis and Jack Drury are still out of contract. Tulsky will have to make choices in the next few days. It would be almost impossible to sign all three.

Trading Necas would make payroll management much easier for the Hurricanes, who could limit their off-season losses. Let’s just say that the departure of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce doesn’t do them any good.

We’ll have to twiddle our thumbs for a few more days before we know Necas’ fate.

Overtime

– Some important names still available.

Vladimir Tarasenko still hasn’t found a buyer since the free agent market opened. Where do you think the Russian will sign? pic.twitter.com/5s7FONsMYV – RDS (@RDSca) July 2, 2024

– The Oilers are about to settle another matter.

Janmark’s new 3-year, $4.35M deal with Edmonton isn’t actually signed yet. Terms have been agreed to, it’ll get signed tomorrow – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

– Small players are scary.

Agent Dominic Ricard published the figures. – 38% of selected players are 6’3″ or taller.

– 1.3% of players are 5′ 10″ or -.

– No player 5’10” or – in the top 100. Hockey has changed, but not that much. https://t.co/zeUMlzSwvc – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 1, 2024

– Samsonov signs in Vegas.