Martin Necas: no deal in sight yet

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Getty Images

The Hurricanes are far from finished with Martin Necas. He’s been the most talked-about player in recent weeks, yet he still hasn’t made a move, even days after the draft.

On Wednesday, we reported that the New Jersey Devils were rumoured to be prepared to offer the 10th overall pick in a deal involving Necas.

That didn’t happen, and the Devils finally decided to draft. Let’s just say that seeing quality defensemen like Anton Silayev slip to 10th probably weighed in the balance.

Nevertheless, Necas is still with the Hurricanes. He hasn’t signed a contract extension and he hasn’t changed his address. What’s going on with him?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, nothing’s going on!

Negotiations between Necas and Carolina have reportedly reached status quo and a deal is not imminent. Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky seems to be a man of uncommon patience.

All he seems to be waiting for is a hostile offer from another team. That’s when Tulsky could match the offer to secure Necas’ extension.

Tulsky even said it last week: he’s willing to match any hostile offer for Necas.

According to the soon-to-be-defunct CapFriendly site, the Hurricanes have just over $10 million in salary cap space. Necas, Seth Jarvis and Jack Drury are still out of contract. Tulsky will have to make choices in the next few days. It would be almost impossible to sign all three.

Trading Necas would make payroll management much easier for the Hurricanes, who could limit their off-season losses. Let’s just say that the departure of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce doesn’t do them any good.

We’ll have to twiddle our thumbs for a few more days before we know Necas’ fate.

