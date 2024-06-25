Shea Weber reacted soberly to the announcement of his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Shea Weber reacted soberly to the announcement of his induction into the Hockey Hall of FameAuteur: dmiller
When people compare Shea Weber and P.K. Subban, they often talk about statistics and what they’ve accomplished for their team. Except that the two players have completely opposite personalities.
Subban is an extrovert who’s not afraid to show his emotions and do crazy things. Weber, on the other hand, is a perfect stereotype of the English-speaking Canadian in the NHL: sober.
His words are appropriate for the situation, with a few “oh my Gods” and “that’s not possible”, but he said them with so little intonation in his voice that you’d think he wasn’t even surprised.
Even if he wasn’t very expressive, Weber still allowed himself a little joke, saying that the call had caused him to miss his golf putt.
Let’s not forget that Weber can have a sense of humor. On his 1,000th NHL game, he waved to a completely empty Bell Centre as if to thank fans who weren’t there!
Shea Weber waving to the “crowd” while being honoured for his 1,000th game. #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/ianXu501It
– JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 3, 2021
But there’s a reason Shea Weber became one of the NHL’s most respected players during his career. He remained neutral, respected his opponents and did his job in an excellent manner.
That’s exactly what every NHL team would like to have on its team, even if it makes the answers at press conferences a little flat.
