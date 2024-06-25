Rumor mill: Lightning running out of time to extend Stamkos

Rumor mill: Lightning running out of time to extend StamkosAuteur: mgarcia
Talks between the #GoBolts and Steven Stamkos continue, but his camp tells me his situation is status quo as of this morning. He’s eligible to become a UFA on Monday.
At 34, Stamkos probably won’t be looking for a long-term contract, but he’s still producing like an elite-caliber player. His 81 points in 79 games last season prove it.
Three major contract extensions to come?
Ever since the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Mitch Marner’s name has been the subject of numerous transaction rumours, sending him all over the National League.
Marner isn’t the only one in this category. Leon Draisaitl and Igor Shesterkin are both in the same situation, with only one season remaining on their contracts before becoming uncompensated free agents.
Hurricanes not giving up on Guentzel project
That’s what TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports.
Carolina hasn’t given up on trying to sign Jake Guentzel. Talks ongoing.
My sense is it’s going to be hard for him not to see what’s out there Monday, but ‘Canes still trying.
Guentzel’s contract weighed $6 million on the payroll. With his recent performances (77 points in 67 games in 2023-24), he should earn a much more lucrative contract.
