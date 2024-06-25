Defensive brigade rankings: the Habs rank 25th in the NHL, according to The Athletic

Defensive brigade rankings: the Habs rank 25th in the NHL, according to The AthleticAuteur: ewilson
The Canadiens have had another difficult season. That’s normal, it’s part of a rebuild. The defense is young and has proven that it’s far from ready to compete.
Which NHL teams need upgrades on defense? Ranking all 32 teams by current quality
We must be careful, however. We’re talking here about each team’s current defense, so prospects and young players in development are not (or very little) taken into account.
It may sound frustrating, but it’s deserved. Mike Matheson finished the season with an impressive 62 points, but he also finished with a differential of -24, which isn’t really worthy of a number-one NHL defenseman.
Kaiden Guhle and David Savard also did a good job, but they sometimes played on the first pair in 2023-24, when they’re top-4 players. David Savard won’t get any better over the years, but Guhle still has plenty of time to try and develop as a defenseman who can play regularly on a first pair.
After those three defensemen, it was total chaos. We’re talking about a game of musical chairs between Jordan Harris, Johnathan Kovacevic, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble and Justin Barron. There was no consistency, and we’re talking about a depth defender for each of them.
In The Athletic‘s other rankings, the Canadiens also rank 25th for quality of wingers and 26th for quality of centers.
There’s still a lot of work to be done in Montreal. Kent Hughes needs to find top-6 forwards, but he also needs to find one or more defensemen who can play an important role in the coming years.
