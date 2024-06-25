McDavid played in the playoffs with an abdominal injury that is expected to require surgery

Connor McDavid was dominant in the last NHL series.

42 points in just 25 games – you don’t see that every year…

And that’s why he earned the Conn-Smythe Trophy, even though his club lost.

All this is even more impressive when we learn that the Oilers captain had to play with a serious abdominal injury.

We’re talking about an injury that is expected to require surgery, and it’s crazy to think that he fought through the pain to get his team through to Game 7 of the final.

But that’s not all.

McDavid was important in the playoffs, but Draisaitl also played a role in his club’s success.

The German scored 30 points in 23 games… despite suffering a fractured finger and rib:

“McDavid has played through an abdominal injury that likely requires surgery.” Read more here: https://t.co/wSScoEqxOc pic.twitter.com/tKmTLOIRoq – Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ’07 (@OilersNation) June 25, 2024

NHL players are different.They sacrifice their bodies for the success of their respective clubs, and they go into battle every night.

At the end of the day, it’s hard not to respect them.

Right now, we’re waiting to see what happens next in Edmonton.

Will Draisaitl be back, with just one season left on his current contract?

But before that, we have to wonder whether Ken Holland will agree to come back…

Because if he (really) wants to, Darren Dreger believes there’s still a role for him in Alberta:

I believe there’s a role for Ken Holland moving forward in Edmonton…IF he wants it. His situation will be clarified within a few days. As of right now indications are that he will not be at the Draft in Vegas. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2024

There’s work to be done on the Oilers and it’s going to get interesting.

I’m especially looking forward to seeing what happens with the Draisaitl situation… Because it would be a real blow if he were to leave Edmonton.

At least, I find it hard to believe that it would really move things forward there.

And if things really start to get tough… Don’t forget that Connor McDavid only has two seasons left on his contract, and he’ll be as free as a bird in the summer of 2026.

Overtime

– Can’t wait.

– Quite a hockey player.

Aleksander Barkov’s resume: – 266g | 445a | 711pts in 737 games

– 30g | 51a | 81pts career 82gm pace

– +123 plus/minus

– +184 takeaway differential

– first ever Finnish captain to win Stanley Cup

– first captain to win Stanley Cup for Florida

– longest serving captain in… pic.twitter.com/YRECi2RoT8 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 25, 2024

– A true leader.

One of Shea Weber’s last acts as captain was defending Carey Price after he blamed himself for the Habs losing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. pic.twitter.com/UI71KGgXtQ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 25, 2024

– Let’s go!