This afternoon, the Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed seven new members.

We’re talking about Colin Campbell, David Poile, Jeremy Roenick (finally), Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Krissy Wendell-Pohl…

Your 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class: Colin Campbell, David Poile, Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, Krissy Wendell-Pohl Once again, no Alex Mogilny – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 25, 2024

And Shea Weber.This was his first year of eligibility, and the former Habs captain still made the cut.Well-deserved:

