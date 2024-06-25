Kent Hughes turned down an interview for the Penguins GM job

Kent Hughes turned down an interview for the Penguins GM jobAuteur: cbrown
Kent Hughes has an interesting resumé.
He was a player’s agent before becoming GM of the Montreal Canadiens, and his experience helps him on many levels.
In fact, Hughes was on the podcast of Torrey Mitchell, who is his former client and who once played for the Habs… And Hughes revealed some information worth sharing.
At the time, he thought it was a fine challenge…
But he wasn’t interested in moving his family to Pittsburgh because he didn’t want his wife to be lonely:
It probably would have been nice, but I didn’t want to tell my wife to move to Pittsburgh when I was going to be traveling 200 days a year and she didn’t know anyone. – Kent Hughes
In 2014, Jim Rutherford took over from Jason Botherill (who was there on an interim basis after Ray Shero was fired)…
On the other hand, he tells Torrey Mitchell that he was considering becoming GM when Mitchell started thinking about retirement… And Mitchell hung up his skates after the 2018-2019 season, when he played in Lausanne, Switzerland.
It’s intriguing.
