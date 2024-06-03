Igor Shesterkin is set to sign a bigger contract than Carey Price

Igor Shesterkin has proven himself.

The Russian has shown in recent years that he’s one of the best goaltenders in the National League, and the Rangers want to pay him what he’s worth.

There’s only one season left on his contract, which pays him $5,666,667 annually.

According to David Pagnotta , Shesterkin will break the bank by signing a bigger contract than Carey Price.This would make him the highest-paid goaltender in history.

At present, the NHL’s highest earners (among goalkeepers) are as follows:

Carey Price: eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million per season)

Sergei Bobrovsky: seven-year, $70 million contract ($10 million per season)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: eight-year, $76-million contract ($9.5 million per season)

The Lightning goalie earns more money than the Panthers’ goalie for the total length of his contract… But that’s because he has an eight-year contract, unlike Bobrovsky’s (seven years) :

My latest:

– Guentzel plans to hit July 1, hasn’t closed door on #CauseChaos

– NYR & Shesterkin extension talk

– #LeafsForever Edmundson/Lyubushkin updates

– Myers & #Canucks just started talks

– #GoHabsGo focused on Draft

– Forbort & #NHLBruins

+ more https://t.co/1xrDX7pJGM – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 3, 2024

The tax rate in New York (10.9%) is higher than in Florida (6.33%), where Bobrovsky and Vasilevskiy play.

That said, with the salary he’s likely to earn annually… Igor Shesterkin shouldn’t be too stressed when the time comes for him to pay his taxes.

I hope not, at least.

It’s worth noting that Hendrik Lundqvist’s biggest career contract paid him $8.5 million per season.

It’s a nice comparison, because the Swede is regarded as the best goalie in Blue Shirts history.

It’s often said that teams don’t need to offer their number-one goalie an astronomical sum because it’s not a guarantee of success…

But on the other hand, you can see what Bobrovsky is doing for the Panthers. After all, he took his club to the Stanley Cup Final last year, and he’s doing it again this year.

But the Rangers will have some decisions to make… Because Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 M per season), Adam Fox ($9.5 M per season) and Artemi Panarin ($11,642,857 per season) are already making a lot of money.

Chris Drury (GM) will have to work hard to fit everyone on his payroll, and that’s where it could get tricky.

Especially since Alexis Lafrenière’s contract expires at the end of next season, as does Shesterkin’s…

In gossip

– He looks happy.

– Hum.

Should the #SJSharks bring back Joe Pavelski? Pierre McGuire: “If I were involved with management there, I would already be on the phone with Dallas “#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/pRP7rmJ7RG – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 3, 2024

– Lane Hutson sends love to Habs fans.

Lane Hutson is a Habs Fan Respecter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dPcmKPl1kw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 3, 2024

– He’s a comedian!