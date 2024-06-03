Potential logos for Salt Lake City’s new team emerge

Potential logos for Salt Lake City’s new team emergeAuteur: cbrown
Things seem to be falling into place for Salt Lake City’s new line-up.
Last week, we learned thatonly four names remain in the running for the new team…
In fact, trademark applications have been filed for eight potential logos for the team’s inauguration.
For now, the club’s logo has been created based on the name “Utah Hockey Club”, but that would be permanent before we know the team’s (real) name.
What’s most striking about the potential logos that have been unveiled is how often the color powder blue recurs.
It’s these three logos that are attracting more attention than the others:
See this publication on Instagram
Looking at the colors, I’m thinking mostly of the Penguins jersey that was used during the Winter Classic in 2008.
It’s been a while since we’ve been able to get details on the club’s new branding, but it seems to be moving along quickly.
That would be cool…
In bursts
– Owen Beck is getting rave reviews today.
Sportsnet on Habs prospect Owen Beck.
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 3, 2024
– What do you think?
We’re leaving Michigan after this Memorial Cup
Evaluating the prospects for the #NHLDraft2024 there’s no doubt in my mind now (my humble opinion) that Sam Dickinson is ahead of Zayne Parekh
More complete, more responsible
Can’t wait to see how it comes out in Vegas
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 3, 2024
– It’s crazy.
The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup…
– Jean Chrétien was named Prime Minister
– The Colocs were the revelation of the year https://t.co/fq34CUngcI
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 3, 2024
– P.K. is right!
McDavid’s performance last night was Jordan esque #nhl #hockey #playoffs #stanleycup #stanleycupplayoffs #connormcdavid #mcdavid #michaeljordan #jordan #thelastdance #edmonton #oilers #dallas #stars #stanleycupfinal #patmcafee #pmslive #patmcafeeshow pic.twitter.com/PEdH7qe5Ae
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 3, 2024
– It’s an option.
Better start planning for the future now. https://t.co/cQa1UDfFxF
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 3, 2024