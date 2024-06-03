Pat McAfee: “Caitlin Clark is the only b*tch who is a superstar in the WNBA”

Pat McAfee is an outspoken guy.

He doesn’t hesitate to say what he thinks out loud, and he’s known as a tough-talking guy.

He kind of reminds me of P.K. Subban.The thing is, McAfee went too far today on his show, which airs on YouTube and ESPN+.

The host was talking about the WNBA and explained that there’s only one girl who’s a superstar in the league, referring to women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark.

But McAfee, instead of using the word “woman” to refer to Clark, instead used the word “b*tch”… And it didn’t take long before his words found their way onto various social platforms.

It’s hard:

This is crazy. Pat McAfee was UNHINGED discussing Caitlin Clark and the WNBA on-air. pic.twitter.com/GFgyj334ZV – Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 3, 2024

Pat McAfee is one of the most popular public figures in the U.S. and yet he hasn’t figured out that he needs to watch his language when he’s on the air.

But what really bothers me about all this…

It’s that after hearing McAfee use the wrong word to refer to Clark, we see the other two speakers on the show smiling.

As if it were funny… And as if it were acceptable in everyday life.

I wonder if there will be any repercussions to all this because comments like that have no place in the media world or in life in general.

In any case, it’s a macho ordeal and I find it hard to believe that it’s good for the image of the person concerned.

