Series in brief: Canadian battle won by the Oilers

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, the second round came to a close.

Match number seven between the two Canadian teams, the Oilers and the Canucks, took place.

In the end, it was Edmonton who ran away with the victory. 3-2, the final score.

It was a heated battle between two division rivals (six of the seven games in the series ended in a goal), but the Oilers were more opportunistic. Vancouver finished the series 0 for 13 on the power play, and earlier in the final game, the team didn’t even get a shot on goal during a four-minute power play.

All three of the visitors’ goals came in the second period. Cody Ceci broke the ice with a lead.

Evan Bouchard doubled his team’s lead moments later.

Vancouver woke up late in the third period.

Trailing by three goals, the club scored twice.

However, it was too little too late.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard were relieved.

Edmonton will face the Stars in the third round. Connor McDavid’s team is our last hope of seeing a Canadian team bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada in 2024.

The series kicks off in Texas on Thursday.

Here’s the final four.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– No NHL games tonight. Rangers-Panthers series begins tomorrow in New York, 8pm.

