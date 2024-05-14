Canada led 6-1 against Austria in the 3rd period… And won 7-6 in overtime

Great puck movement from Canada and Dylan Cozens opens the scoring! Kaiden Guhle gets an assist on the sequence pic.twitter.com/LSu0JivF7g – RDS (@RDSca) May 14, 2024

Pierre Houde with his classic “ET LE BUT” goal call, this time for a Kaiden Guhle snipe at the World Championships. We love to hear it pic.twitter.com/VKb8Q8FdTz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 14, 2024

Canada was in action today against Austria at the World Championships.Kaiden Guhle made his mark on the game, and quite quickly.The Canadian defenseman collected two points (a goal and an assist) in the first period:Connor Bedard also made his presence felt.

He scored his 5th goal of the tournament (in three games), which puts him at the top of the competition’s top scorers in a tie with Oliver Kapanen :

Goal : Superstar Bedard scores his 5th goal of the tournament, and is now tied for the tournament lead in goals! Canada now leads 5-1 against Austria! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/UtmpBpWLyp – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 14, 2024

But despite Guhle’s and Bedard’s performance, it was Austria’s comeback that was the most memorable aspect of the match.

But why?

I say this because at the start of the 3rd period, Canada was leading 6-1… And Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on nine shots in the third period.

From 6-1, to 6-6, against Austria… Ouch.

Fortunately, John Tavares stepped up in overtime to give his club the win.

Canada’s captain unleashed an unforced shot past Austria’s goalkeeper:

Captain John Tavares scores the overtime winner and Canada lets out a sigh of relief! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/tqNJgorjTQ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 14, 2024

Kaiden Guhle had a big game and was rewarded for his efforts.He finished the game with a goal, an assist, 17:25 of playing time and a -1 rating.

The defenseman was named Canada’s player of the game:

#GoHabsGo defenseman Kaiden Guhle is the player of the game for Canada. pic.twitter.com/hBoijySjIg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 14, 2024

Canada had a tough time of it… But they escaped with a 7-6 overtime victory.

The Canadians will face Norway in their next match, on Thursday at 2pm.

