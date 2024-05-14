Skip to content
Canada led 6-1 against Austria in the 3rd period… And won 7-6 in overtime

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images
Canada was in action today against Austria at the World Championships.

Kaiden Guhle made his mark on the game, and quite quickly.

The Canadian defenseman collected two points (a goal and an assist) in the first period:

Connor Bedard also made his presence felt.

He scored his 5th goal of the tournament (in three games), which puts him at the top of the competition’s top scorers in a tie with Oliver Kapanen :

But despite Guhle’s and Bedard’s performance, it was Austria’s comeback that was the most memorable aspect of the match.

But why?

I say this because at the start of the 3rd period, Canada was leading 6-1… And Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on nine shots in the third period.

From 6-1, to 6-6, against Austria… Ouch.

Fortunately, John Tavares stepped up in overtime to give his club the win.

Canada’s captain unleashed an unforced shot past Austria’s goalkeeper:

Kaiden Guhle had a big game and was rewarded for his efforts.

He finished the game with a goal, an assist, 17:25 of playing time and a -1 rating.

The defenseman was named Canada’s player of the game:

Canada had a tough time of it… But they escaped with a 7-6 overtime victory.

The Canadians will face Norway in their next match, on Thursday at 2pm.

