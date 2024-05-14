Canada led 6-1 against Austria in the 3rd period… And won 7-6 in overtime

Captain John Tavares scores the overtime winner and Canada lets out a sigh of relief! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/tqNJgorjTQ
Canada led 6-1 against Austria in the 3rd period… And won 7-6 in overtimeAuteur: jdavis
Great puck movement from Canada and Dylan Cozens opens the scoring!
Kaiden Guhle gets an assist on the sequence pic.twitter.com/LSu0JivF7g
Pierre Houde with his classic “ET LE BUT” goal call, this time for a Kaiden Guhle snipe at the World Championships.
We love to hear it pic.twitter.com/VKb8Q8FdTz
He scored his 5th goal of the tournament (in three games), which puts him at the top of the competition’s top scorers in a tie with Oliver Kapanen :
Goal: Superstar Bedard scores his 5th goal of the tournament, and is now tied for the tournament lead in goals!
Canada now leads 5-1 against Austria! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/UtmpBpWLyp
But despite Guhle’s and Bedard’s performance, it was Austria’s comeback that was the most memorable aspect of the match.
I say this because at the start of the 3rd period, Canada was leading 6-1… And Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on nine shots in the third period.
From 6-1, to 6-6, against Austria… Ouch.
Canada’s captain unleashed an unforced shot past Austria’s goalkeeper:
The defenseman was named Canada’s player of the game:
#GoHabsGo defenseman Kaiden Guhle is the player of the game for Canada. pic.twitter.com/hBoijySjIg
Canada had a tough time of it… But they escaped with a 7-6 overtime victory.
It turns out Team Canada needed Montembeault more than anyone else. https://t.co/6XWzbjqwbF
– That’s for sure.
