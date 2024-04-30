Juraj Slafkovsky would have stayed in Montreal to undergo a medical procedure

Juraj Slafkovský is expected to join the Slovak National Team later than anticipated. He needs to undergo some medical procedures in Montreal first @HabsOnReddit @HabsChronicle @HabsEOTP #GoHabsGo – Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) April 30, 2024

This season, Juraj Slafkovsky played in all 82 games for the Canadiens. In fact, he improved visibly in just about every game the Flanelle played in his second season in the best league in the world.But does that mean he did it to 100% of his ability? Not necessarily.According to reports from journalist Tomas Prokop, Slaf is expected to report to his national team (for the World Championship) later than planned, as he is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure.Do we know what kind of intervention? No.

What I’m wondering is whether it’s related to his knee. After all, at the end of the season, he was seen with a brace on his left knee. As we know, that didn’t stop him from finishing the Habs’ season strong with a $250,000 goal.

Juraj Slafkovsky is wearing a splint on his left knee. He missed several months of activity last year with a left knee injury. Source: @TVASports (pre-game report). pic.twitter.com/e9vt2BXCTg – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2024

But a “medical intervention” doesn’t necessarily mean that the player will undergo an operation that will keep him on the sidelines for the next few months. It could be a cyst or something like that.

And when you look at Prokop’s other tweets, which talk about the fact that Slaf could be available on Monday for his trainers, you realize that he’s not putting his life on hold just yet. So much the better.

It’s worth noting that yesterday, before we heard about his intervention, there was talk of Juraj Slafkovsky being available on Friday of this week to face Poland in a warm-up match.

Logically, this should no longer be the case, but his absence shouldn’t be long either.

Looks like Juraj Slafkovsky will play a pre-tournament match vs Poland on May 3rd to get ready for the upcoming World Championships https://t.co/RIFkNapaV4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2024

