Juraj Slafkovsky would have stayed in Montreal to undergo a medical procedure

Juraj Slafkovský is expected to join the Slovak National Team later than anticipated. He needs to undergo some medical procedures in Montreal first @HabsOnReddit @HabsChronicle @HabsEOTP #GoHabsGo
– Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) April 30, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky would have stayed in Montreal to undergo a medical procedureAuteur: mjohnson
What I’m wondering is whether it’s related to his knee. After all, at the end of the season, he was seen with a brace on his left knee. As we know, that didn’t stop him from finishing the Habs’ season strong with a $250,000 goal.
Juraj Slafkovsky is wearing a splint on his left knee.
He missed several months of activity last year with a left knee injury.
Source: @TVASports (pre-game report). pic.twitter.com/e9vt2BXCTg
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2024
But a “medical intervention” doesn’t necessarily mean that the player will undergo an operation that will keep him on the sidelines for the next few months. It could be a cyst or something like that.
And when you look at Prokop’s other tweets, which talk about the fact that Slaf could be available on Monday for his trainers, you realize that he’s not putting his life on hold just yet. So much the better.
It’s worth noting that yesterday, before we heard about his intervention, there was talk of Juraj Slafkovsky being available on Friday of this week to face Poland in a warm-up match.
Logically, this should no longer be the case, but his absence shouldn’t be long either.
Looks like Juraj Slafkovsky will play a pre-tournament match vs Poland on May 3rd to get ready for the upcoming World Championships https://t.co/RIFkNapaV4
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2024
In gusto
– Is there a connection to be made with Mike Sullivan?
…#HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/eDLSGk42us
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 30, 2024
– 18 games in the NFL?[BPM Sports]
– He’s doing well in Chicago.
The manager finally signed a $40 million contract without asking the Mets to match the offer. https://t.co/p8es1o71zA
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 30, 2024