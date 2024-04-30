Steven Stamkos and images of a guy who knows it’s possibly over

Steven Stamkos was the last Bolts player to leave the ice…
Is this the last time we see him in a Tampa Bay sweater? pic.twitter.com/KPldbZNRIz
Trickery aside, this is a good time to talk about Steven Stamkos. After all, the captain’s contract expires on July 1, and there’s no telling what’s in store for him. Neither does he, obviously.
Am I saying, simply by looking at these images, that the Ontarian is going to leave Tampa? That’s not what I’m saying.
After all, if Julien BriseBois (who undoubtedly wants to listen to his heart and keep him) could have, he would probably have started negotiating seriously with him almost a year ago to keep him in town. But that didn’t happen.
But now, even if everyone wants to keep him, we know that the club’s salary envelope could force Tampa not to offer him a contract commensurate with his talent and importance. Because yes, he’s important in Tampa: everyone knows it.
“He belongs here. We know it. He knows it.”
Jon Cooper on Steven Stamkos’s future with Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/HHvornEw4R
I don’t know if Martin St-Louis, Vincent Lecavalier or Stamkos is the most important player in franchise history, but whatever the answer, it shows how important he is to Tampa Bay right now.
People there don’t want to see him leave. But if that’s what’s going to happen, let’s bet the rumours will send him to the four corners of the NHL… including Montreal, where his former team-mates St-Louis and Lecavalier are working.
Steven Stamkos’s career in Tampa Bay may be coming to a close. Given his close ties with Lecavalier and St. Louis, I keep picturing him on a line with Dach, and a PP with Hutson, Slaf, Suzuki and Caufield.
If I had a left-field pick to predict, I’d say
Toronto, a club in need of another overpaid striker Salt Lake City would be a destination to watch. The club has room on the ground and on the ice, and I imagine Ryan Smith will want to make a big splash soon.
But regardless of the destination, if he doesn’t come back to Tampa, it’ll be… weird.
Was that Stammer’s last game for Tampa?#nhl #hockey #playoffs #stanleycupplayoffs #stanleycup #tampa #tampabay #lightning #stamkos pic.twitter.com/PD6DBiOEFU
In gusto
– He did it right.
Jake Allen, from the ice to the TV studio
“I was more nervous my first time on the TV set than my last seasons as a goalie with the Blues, Canadiens or Devils” – Allen
Interview with the former Habs goalie. https://t. co/ucJk6L7Ii8
– Really?
The second intermission zamboni has broken down here and is pouring water onto the ice. They’ve announced a 15-minute delay to the start of the third but they’re now bringing a forklift onto the ice to try to deal with it.
There’s a first for everything! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/0ipkpipVVB
– The NHL is behind other leagues. [JdeM]
– Fully deserved.
CHANTAL AND THE GOLD MEDAL
Read Réjean Tremblay’s latest Editorial HERE https://t.co/F65Al7mBhb#Édito #chantal #machabée #hockey #réjeantremblay pic.twitter.com/7Bxe6dH3vy
– A fight… unexpected.
Sacha Boisvert vs. Lucas St. Louis pic.twitter.com/fyE5TiQ9pG
