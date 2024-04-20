Jake Allen is Sportsnet’s playoff analyst

Many were surprised by Jake Allen’s performance with his new late-season team, the New Jersey Devils, especially in his first few games.

Unfortunately for him, his team was banged up with injuries, and he had to deal with several throws on several occasions and failed to propel his team into the playoffs.

But we knew Allen wasn’t going to be the miracle that got the Devils into the playoffs.

His acquisition seemed more like a last-minute move, as the goaltending situation in New Jersey left much to be desired at the trade deadline.However, Allen can now focus on his summer, and so he made his debut on a sports panel.

It was on Sportsnet ‘s ” Hockey Night in Canada “:

Jake Allen makes his panel debut. pic.twitter.com/arOW37dfUG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

On platform X (Twitter), we can see the unanimity of Internet users regarding the goalie’s ease in front of the cameras.

So happy to see Jake Allen doing TV work on HNIC. When his playing days are over, he is going to have a long and prolific career doing this if he wants it. One of the most eloquent players I’ve covered talking about the game, and someone who knows the game inside and out. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 20, 2024

When his playing days are over, he’ll have a long and prolific career doing just that, if he chooses. One of the most eloquent players I’ve covered talking about the game and someone who knows the game inside and out. – Arpon Basu

Many mention that he expresses himself very well and they see him becoming an analyst in the near future.Arpon Basu, who enjoyed watching him on Sportsnet, also agreed:I agree with Basu on this one: Jake Allen would make an excellent hockey analyst in his post-career as a player.

He’s got what it takes to be good at it.

He’s always had a way with words, especially in front of the media, but also with his teammates. He’s a Stanley Cup veteran who knows his sport very well and would be able to analyze the game as it is.

If I had to bet on a current NHL player who will be a very good analyst, it’s definitely Allen.

In gusto

– Arnaud Durandeau came close to scoring with Michigan. The Rocket finally lost 2-1 in their last game of the season.

– Nice play by Toye.

Mason Toye hits the nail on the head in his first start of the season! pic.twitter.com/oPxArDz7S3 – RDS (@RDSca) April 21, 2024

– It’s hard to believe the Bruins are where they are right now after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Marchand: Drafted 71st overall

Pasternak: drafted 25th overall

Macavoy: drafted 14th overall

Carlo: drafted 37th overall

Swaan: drafted 111th overall Unreal – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) April 21, 2024

– This sets the table for the playoffs.

Pat Maroon hits Timothy Liljegren into the Bruins bench pic.twitter.com/d5H2DUaXHB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

– It’s been a while...