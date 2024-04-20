Jake Allen is Sportsnet’s playoff analyst

So happy to see Jake Allen doing TV work on HNIC. When his playing days are over, he is going to have a long and prolific career doing this if he wants it. One of the most eloquent players I’ve covered talking about the game, and someone who knows the game inside and out.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 20, 2024
Jake Allen is Sportsnet’s playoff analystAuteur: mjohnson
Many were surprised by Jake Allen’s performance with his new late-season team, the New Jersey Devils, especially in his first few games.
But we knew Allen wasn’t going to be the miracle that got the Devils into the playoffs.
It was on Sportsnet ‘s ” Hockey Night in Canada “:
Jake Allen makes his panel debut. pic.twitter.com/arOW37dfUG
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024
On platform X (Twitter), we can see the unanimity of Internet users regarding the goalie’s ease in front of the cameras.
When his playing days are over, he’ll have a long and prolific career doing just that, if he chooses. One of the most eloquent players I’ve covered talking about the game and someone who knows the game inside and out. – Arpon Basu
He’s got what it takes to be good at it.
He’s always had a way with words, especially in front of the media, but also with his teammates. He’s a Stanley Cup veteran who knows his sport very well and would be able to analyze the game as it is.
If I had to bet on a current NHL player who will be a very good analyst, it’s definitely Allen.
In gusto
– Arnaud Durandeau came close to scoring with Michigan. The Rocket finally lost 2-1 in their last game of the season.
It was close Arnaud #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/v5AiB78Ak0
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 21, 2024
– Nice play by Toye.
Mason Toye hits the nail on the head in his first start of the season! pic.twitter.com/oPxArDz7S3
– RDS (@RDSca) April 21, 2024
– It’s hard to believe the Bruins are where they are right now after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
Marchand: Drafted 71st overall
Pasternak: drafted 25th overall
Macavoy: drafted 14th overall
Carlo: drafted 37th overall
Swaan: drafted 111th overall
Unreal
– Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) April 21, 2024
– This sets the table for the playoffs.
Pat Maroon hits Timothy Liljegren into the Bruins bench pic.twitter.com/d5H2DUaXHB
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024
– It’s been a while...
The Maple Leafs haven’t beaten the Bruins in the playoffs since they took off… Punch Imlach’s wig in 1959(@renlavoietva) pic.twitter.com/e3SbdnrzO7
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2024