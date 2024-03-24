The Canadian is now in the top-5 for the lottery

Yesterday was a rare hockey-free Saturday for the Montreal Canadiens this season.

Even so, Habs fans weren’t bored, as there wereseveral games to watch involving Habs prospects, including the NCAA Hockey East Conference final, dominated by Jacob Fowler.

There was also the all-important Laval Rocket game, which the latter eventually won 3-2

In short, there were plenty of things to keep an eye on, despite the fact that the Tricolore wasn’t in action.

The fact remains, however, that there’s something new in store for the Habs.

There was movement in a very important department for a rebuilding team: the lottery standings.This morning, for the first time this season, the Habs find themselves in the top-5 for the May 8 lottery.

It’s really a sight to behold, especially considering that the Habs improved their chances in the abacus without even playing.

How is this possible?Well, Tricolore fans can say a big thank you to the Ottawa Senators, who prevailed 5-2 over the New Jersey Devils last night.With this victory, the Sens climbed to 62 points, the same number of points as the Canadiens.

They’ve also moved ahead of the Habs in terms of wins in regulation time (20 vs. 15).

So, in the space of two days without playing, the Habs moved up two places in the lottery standings with respective wins over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday and the Ottawa Senators yesterday.

In a rebuilding season, that’s what you want, to drop as far down the standings as possible to get the best possible pick.

I know not all fans are in favor of seeing the club lose, and I understand, but with only 13 games left in the season, there’s no point in going for moral victories anymore.

Just one point too many in a pointless victory could cost us the selection of an excellent player in the next draft on June 28 and 29.Ideally, the Tricolore should finish in the bottom five to have the best possible chance of a top-5 pick.

There are several solid forwards available early in the first round, and the Habs can’t miss their chance to select one of them.

The ranks gained in the last few days in the lottery standings are extremely important, as there really is a difference between drafting 5ᵉ, 6ᵉ or 7ᵉ.

It would be even better if the Habs finished 29th, and therefore 4th in the lottery standings, but the Columbus Blue Jackets really don’t win often.

If only the Habs had lost to the Blue Jackets on March 12. The two clubs would be tied, but Columbus would be ahead given their number of regulation-time wins.

In short, the Habs are in a good position right now, and I’m sure Kent Hughes is quietly happy to find himself in the top-5 this morning.

He’s not happy for nothing in the photo in the article.

The general manager must surely be hoping his team loses tonight, and for the rest of the season.Getting his hands on a Cayden Lindstrom, an Ivan Demidov, a Cole Eiserman or a Berkly Catton would be really great for the Tricolore.

