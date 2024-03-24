The Canadian is now in the top-5 for the lottery

Check out the most recent #Canadiens speculation in the Sunday #NHL Rumor Roundup. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/OcuK1225qy
Even so, Habs fans weren’t bored, as there wereseveral games to watch involving Habs prospects, including the NCAA Hockey East Conference final, dominated by Jacob Fowler.
In short, there were plenty of things to keep an eye on, despite the fact that the Tricolore wasn’t in action.
The fact remains, however, that there’s something new in store for the Habs.
It’s really a sight to behold, especially considering that the Habs improved their chances in the abacus without even playing.
They’ve also moved ahead of the Habs in terms of wins in regulation time (20 vs. 15).
In a rebuilding season, that’s what you want, to drop as far down the standings as possible to get the best possible pick.
I know not all fans are in favor of seeing the club lose, and I understand, but with only 13 games left in the season, there’s no point in going for moral victories anymore.
There are several solid forwards available early in the first round, and the Habs can’t miss their chance to select one of them.
The ranks gained in the last few days in the lottery standings are extremely important, as there really is a difference between drafting 5ᵉ, 6ᵉ or 7ᵉ.
It would be even better if the Habs finished 29th, and therefore 4th in the lottery standings, but the Columbus Blue Jackets really don’t win often.
In short, the Habs are in a good position right now, and I’m sure Kent Hughes is quietly happy to find himself in the top-5 this morning.
He’s not happy for nothing in the photo in the article.
