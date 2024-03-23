Kent Hughes reportedly says none of his defensive prospects are available

As everyone knows, the future of the Montreal Canadiens is bright.

It’s not for nothing that Habs fans have largely bought into the rebuilding plan of Kent Hughes and his gang.

Fans are excited by the many quality prospects on the Habs roster, and are confident that some of them will become important factors in the team’s future success.

However, in terms of quality, there’s an imbalance between attacking and defensive prospects.

Indeed, the Tricolore has more quality prospects on defense, which will certainly create congestion on the blue line.

In fact, this congestion already exists, since it’s already being discussed a great deal by fans and the media alike.

Everyone is wondering which prospects will be chosen to form the defensive brigade of the future, and which ones will be sacrificed.

Because yes, it’s better to trade young defensemen who aren’t in the plans while they have value.

However, it would appear that Kent Hughes is not open to trading his young defensive prospects.

In fact, according to Richard Labbé, Kent Hughes stated that none of these defensive prospects were available.

This is what the Habs GM would tell the other GMs when they called before the trade deadline.

Whenever a GM called the Habs, he’d ask for a defense prospect, but Kent Hughes would counter by saying that none of them were available.

It’s rather peculiar that Hughes isn’t even open to discussion, considering the defensive congestion that is fast approaching and already somewhat of a reality.

Is Hughes aware that he has too many potentially good young defenders?Most likely, yes.

Perhaps he just hasn’t yet decided which prospects the Habs would prefer to keep. The evaluations of all the defense prospects may not be complete.

These are big decisions that the Habs will have to make, because they don’t want to make mistakes by trading away a defenseman they should have kept in the end.

In any case, what’s certain is that Richard Labbé wants Kent Hughes to be open to all offers and discussions as soon as the draft.

It’s important that no avenue is blocked before even having a conversation, because it’s with a young defenseman, probably accompanied by something else like a first-round pick, that the Habs could go after a top-notch forward.

As we all know, the Habs are lacking in attack and need to improve in this area.

During his appearance on the podcast Sortie de zone, Labbé once again brings up the name of Trevor Zegras.

In short, it’s an issue we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

