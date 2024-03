Sad news in the media world this afternoon: Paul Houde, who enjoyed an illustrious career in radio (among other things), has sadly passed away.His brother, Pierre Houde, made the announcement.

Paul Houde passed away this morning “unexpectedly, but very gently”, according to his brother.

It is with a broken heart that I must announce the passing of my beloved brother Paul. He left us unexpectedly, but gently, this Saturday morning, March 2, around 5:00. Thank you in advance for your thoughts. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy, dear friends. – Pierre Houde (@PierreHoudeRDS) March 2, 2024

More details to come…