Suicidal joke directed at him: Patrik Laine denounces a podcast

I’m told yesterday’s Super Bowl was the 2nd most listened to in history on @RDSca (after 2020 with LDT). #EffetTaylorSwift?
Average audience per minute: 1.4 million. Peak of 1.7 million around 8:30 pm.
CTV set a new record with an average of 10 million.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 12, 2024
At the end of January, we learned that Patrik Laine was entering the NHL’s assistance program.
After all, it’s important to talk about things when they’re not going well (for whatever reason).
But no matter how serious these things are, there’s always someone somewhere who’s going to say stupid things about getting help.
On a podcast about Blue Jackets activities, a man made a “joke” about Laine wanting to kill himself.
And the worst part…
Laine saw the video in question… And shared it on Twitter / X saying it’s not okay:
This is just not okay https://t.co/Apai7g6TRP
– Patrik Laine (@PatrikLaine29) February 12, 2024
It’s hard to hear because you don’t say things like that.
Laine needed help, he made the effort to get it… And we joke about the fact that he’s not well enough to want to kill himself?
Calvary…
Fortunately, there are a lot of positive comments under the Blue Jackets player’s publication.
Fans are wishing him well off the ice, and there’s real support from them. It’s cool to see, really…
In bursts
– Still…
– The Blackhawks must be happy.
Connor Bedard could play again next weekhttps://t.co/ybItObhD20
– RDS (@RDSca) February 12, 2024
– There’s a great connection between the two players.
Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard: good at ice hockey. pic.twitter.com/D1FKsPLhFZ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 12, 2024
– Congratulations!
Thanks to all our Fan Club members who brought a different touch to our Family Weekend game presentation!
See ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 12, 2024