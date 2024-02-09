Martin St-Louis gave a speech to the Habs representatives at the Pee-Wee tournament in Quebec City.

In professional sports, February is the month of the Super Bowl. Although the ultimate NFL game is played at the beginning of the month, the excitement, parties and reactions are felt all month long.But February is also the time of the Quebec Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. For young field hockey players, taking part in this tournament is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Like every year, there will be representatives from the Montreal Canadiens. This year, it’s the turn of youngsters under 13 from Lac Saint-Louis to wear the Habs’ three colors. Earlier in the day, Martin St-Louis came into the room and gave them a nice speech.

WATCH | Juraj Slafkovsky’s tireless work… and a surprise visit from Martin St-Louis to a pee-wee team’s locker room @renlavoietva https://t.co/m377DxZU4W – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2024

Let’s hope this surprise visit will motivate the youngsters to go all the way at this tournament.

Their first game is on Saturday, 2pm, against a team from California.

The Canadiens’ coach knows the pressure of playing in such a tournament. He himself represented the Habs at this tournament 35 years ago, and he’ll never forget the experience. In fact, that year, a certain Jean Béliveau came into the dressing room and gave a speech, as St-Louis did today, to the Quebec representatives.

Essentially, St-Louis told the youngsters to have fun and cherish the moments between teammates. Because victory and success at this tournament are not certain.

Despite St-Louis’s great professional career, the Quebec City tournament is one of his most cherished memories.

