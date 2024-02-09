#Rocket Logan Mailloux delivers solid hit #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/rkfG5GryZt
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 10, 2024
Martin St-Louis gave a speech to the Habs representatives at the Pee-Wee tournament in Quebec City.
Like every year, there will be representatives from the Montreal Canadiens. This year, it’s the turn of youngsters under 13 from Lac Saint-Louis to wear the Habs’ three colors. Earlier in the day, Martin St-Louis came into the room and gave them a nice speech.
WATCH | Juraj Slafkovsky’s tireless work… and a surprise visit from Martin St-Louis to a pee-wee team’s locker room @renlavoietva https://t.co/m377DxZU4W
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 10, 2024
Let’s hope this surprise visit will motivate the youngsters to go all the way at this tournament.
The Canadiens’ coach knows the pressure of playing in such a tournament. He himself represented the Habs at this tournament 35 years ago, and he’ll never forget the experience. In fact, that year, a certain Jean Béliveau came into the dressing room and gave a speech, as St-Louis did today, to the Quebec representatives.
Despite St-Louis’s great professional career, the Quebec City tournament is one of his most cherished memories.
