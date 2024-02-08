Skip to content
Top-3: Nikita Kucherov returns to the top of the NHL scoring charts
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only three games on the schedule.

First, the Leafs hosted the Stars and the Lightning visited MSG. Then, at the end of the night, the Blackhawks took on the Wild.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Nikita Kucherov back on top of the scoring charts

Say what you will about Nikita Kucherov (his behavior at the All-Star event left much to be desired), but he remains one of the league’s best.

Yesterday, he and his team lost 3-1 to the New York Rangers.

On his team’s only goal, he picked up an assist and regained the NHL’s scoring lead. He has 86 points.

It’s going to be a tight race.

In a game in which the story was the nasty injury to Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy tried everything to keep his team in the game.

He robbed Alexis Lafrenière of the mitten.

The Russian was foiled, however, by Jimmy Vesey’s beautiful goal.

2. One goal each for the Foligno brothers

In the late-night duel, brothers Marcus and Nick Foligno faced off.

They had a pre-game interview together and confessed that their wife was more beautiful than Taylor Swift.

Best of all: both scored in this match.

First Nick Foligno tied the game.

And Marcus scored the winning goal a little later.

He even allowed himself a little dance with a tough guy: Jarred Tinordi.

2-1 Wild victory.

Vinni Lettieri picked up two assists in the win.

3. And 41 for Auston Matthews

The Leafs and Stars played out an offensive duel last night.

Nine goals were scored in a game won by Toronto (5-4).

In the victory, Auston Matthews scored a lucky goal, his 41st of the season.

William Nylander and John Tavares were the heroes of the game. They each collected three points.

Nylander scored the game’s first goal.

And Tavares made quite a play on his teammate’s second goal.

Former Canadian Evgenii Dadonov also shone.

He finished the game with two goals, including this fine first-period net.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– A little more action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

