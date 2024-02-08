Top-3: Nikita Kucherov returns to the top of the NHL scoring charts

The @mnwild earned their 11th straight victory against the Blackhawks – the second-longest active win streak by any franchise versus a single opponent – to wrap up Wednesday’s three-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/N2fTxZ3LDC pic.twitter.com/41s7UoHaIe
Say what you will about Nikita Kucherov (his behavior at the All-Star event left much to be desired), but he remains one of the league’s best.
On his team’s only goal, he picked up an assist and regained the NHL’s scoring lead. He has 86 points.
Nikita Kucherov recorded an assist to boost his season totals to 32-54-86 (50 GP) and restore his one-point lead on Nathan MacKinnon (32-53-85 in 51 GP) in the Art Ross Trophy race.#NHLStats: https://t.co/N2fTxZ3LDC pic.twitter.com/4C1xmTfMhp
It’s going to be a tight race.
He robbed Alexis Lafrenière of the mitten.
Vasy said absolutely NOT pic.twitter.com/OBz5u3G61f
The Russian was foiled, however, by Jimmy Vesey’s beautiful goal.
HANK WAS ON THE CALL FOR THE RANGERS GOAL @HLundqvist pic.twitter.com/KWDWdqwMbt
“Travis is dating Taylor Swift but our wives are hotter
The Foligno brothers won’t follow directly in the footsteps of the Kelce bros pic.twitter.com/y3l5zAHq1z
Worth another look. https://t.co/u6JEnohinI pic.twitter.com/7TxpMuhQSY
BOTH FOLIGNO BROTHERS HAVE A GOAL NOW
WILD LEAD COURTESY OF MARCUS pic.twitter.com/lyz8JLx0H9
Nick Foligno had a front-row seat to see his teammate go after his brother: https://t.co/LWInIzB1wB
A perfect pass from Vinni Lettieri(@19Lettieri95) gives him two assists on the night in his first game back! #NHLStats: https://t.co/va7dsE1Gdw
: @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO pic.twitter.com/S2iYSnFVN7
Goal 41 on the season for Auston Matthews. pic.twitter.com/xBYAXp0loe
Nylander scored the game’s first goal.
The @MapleLeafs open the scoring with a power-play marker from William Nylander!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/sZjjLOG3jk
And Tavares made quite a play on his teammate’s second goal.
THE BUDS ARE BUZZIN’ pic.twitter.com/Dbnu6vXimS
Good old Evgenii Dadonov makes himself happy with a beautiful goal against the #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/wA2ZejShde
Jake McCabe takes a late hit and lets the refs know how he feels about it. pic.twitter.com/mkWhfFhws4
Marner’s puck control is not fair pic.twitter.com/tE36shuU3j
