Matthew Poitras’ name is starting to circulate (and Kent Hughes must be interested).

I don’t know about you, but on my bingo card for the 2023-2024 season, I didn’t have Matthew Poitras starting the season at 19 in Boston.

Of course, when a club loses its top two centers over the summer and doesn’t have the cash under the cap to replace them, it helps to understand why he made the cut.

In 33 games, he has five goals and 10 assists. That’s not bad for a guy who, objectively, would have benefited from returning to junior.

Obviously, the Bruins have a good player on their hands. He hasn’t exploded yet, but he’s raised his market value by proving he can hold his own in the NHL at 19.

But one wonders if his future lies in Boston.

After all, if the Bruins were in a position to get some post-season help, could young Poitras be sacrificed in order to get it? It’s not out of the question, obviously.

After all, Poitras is good, but the Bruins don’t have a huge bank of prospects. They also don’t have a pick until the fourth round in 2024, which cuts off their options.

That’s why Poitras becomes an option. And that’s not me saying it.

First, some reporters from The Athletic (Julian McKenzie and Corey Pronman) raised the possibility of the Flames acquiring Poitras, Trent Frederic and a first-round pick in 2025 to get Elias Lindholm.

If the Flames are going to trade Elias Lindholm, they would need some high draft picks and prospects, and/or a young player in return.

The Bruins won’t like to part with Poitras because of his NHL success at 19, but he’s one of their few desirable youngsters. – Corey Pronman

Then, closer to home, Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal) raised the possibility of Sean Monahan heading to Boston in return for the services of the young Ontario center.

That’s twice now that his name has come up.

A first-round pick for Sean Monahan: here's why it's possible

In Boston, it’s a bit thin on draft picks, but young Matthew Poitras could do the trick. – Jonathan Bernier

Does this mean Poitras will be traded? No. But what we can see is that the Bruins’ need is clearly at center for the end of the season.

Despite the rumours, Patrice Bergeron is very much enjoying his retirement.

Unless Patrice Bergeron comes back- ah pis laissez faire.

If trading Poitras is necessary, you’d think the Bruins would consider it. And if they do, you’d think Kent Hughes would have to stick his nose in.

Am I saying that the Habs must do everything in their power to get him? Not necessarily, no. It depends on how the Habs assess the youngster and his potential.

But if Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton and the club’s scouts see Poitras as a potential top-6 player… we’ll have to give it serious thought.

Of course, Boston could also refuse to send Monahan to the division. The Canadiens’ senior management, despite its ties to the city of Boston, may also be unwilling to help the Rangers Bruins.

But you also have to understand that, apart from Lindholm, Monahan is the best option available. If the Bruins want to take advantage of their window of opportunity, perhaps Monahan, whose name is circulating a lot these days, is the most logical option.After all, Lindholm has a cap hit of $4.85 million. Even withholding salary, who have a projected cap space of just over $60,000, might have a hard time acquiring him.

As for the Habs, picking up Poitras, potentially keeping 50% of Monahan’s $1.985M salary and (push comes to shove) picking up a guy at the end of his contract could greatly help the Bruins.

Obviously, we’re not there yet, but we’re talking…

So the Habs could have Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Owen Beck and Matthew Poitras among their options at center for the medium-term future. And personally, I love to see a center play on the wing, where the Habs lack talent , according to the Snake.

Imagine Owen Beck and Matthew Poitras fighting for their place in the sun. Wouldn’t that bring out the best in them?

Forward Philippe Maillet (sick) will not play tonight.

The #canucks have signed GM Patrik Allvin to a multi-year contract extension.

Chris Tanev in the sights of the Senators and Leafs

Owner Hal Steinbrenner has reportedly moved on from the left-hander.

