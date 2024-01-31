Matthew Poitras’ name is starting to circulate (and Kent Hughes must be interested).

A first-round pick for Sean Monahan: here’s why it’s possible(@JBernierJDM) https://t.co/d7tIX689vH
I don’t know about you, but on my bingo card for the 2023-2024 season, I didn’t have Matthew Poitras starting the season at 19 in Boston.
Of course, when a club loses its top two centers over the summer and doesn’t have the cash under the cap to replace them, it helps to understand why he made the cut.
In 33 games, he has five goals and 10 assists. That’s not bad for a guy who, objectively, would have benefited from returning to junior.
Obviously, the Bruins have a good player on their hands. He hasn’t exploded yet, but he’s raised his market value by proving he can hold his own in the NHL at 19.
After all, if the Bruins were in a position to get some post-season help, could young Poitras be sacrificed in order to get it? It’s not out of the question, obviously.
After all, Poitras is good, but the Bruins don’t have a huge bank of prospects. They also don’t have a pick until the fourth round in 2024, which cuts off their options.
That’s why Poitras becomes an option. And that’s not me saying it.
First, some reporters from The Athletic (Julian McKenzie and Corey Pronman) raised the possibility of the Flames acquiring Poitras, Trent Frederic and a first-round pick in 2025 to get Elias Lindholm.
If the Flames are going to trade Elias Lindholm, they would need some high draft picks and prospects, and/or a young player in return.
The Bruins won’t like to part with Poitras because of his NHL success at 19, but he’s one of their few desirable youngsters. – Corey Pronman
Then, closer to home, Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal) raised the possibility of Sean Monahan heading to Boston in return for the services of the young Ontario center.
That’s twice now that his name has come up.
In Boston, it’s a bit thin on draft picks, but young Matthew Poitras could do the trick. – Jonathan Bernier
Does this mean Poitras will be traded? No. But what we can see is that the Bruins’ need is clearly at center for the end of the season.
Despite the rumours, Patrice Bergeron is very much enjoying his retirement.
If trading Poitras is necessary, you’d think the Bruins would consider it. And if they do, you’d think Kent Hughes would have to stick his nose in.
But if Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton and the club’s scouts see Poitras as a potential top-6 player… we’ll have to give it serious thought.
Of course, Boston could also refuse to send Monahan to the division. The Canadiens’ senior management, despite its ties to the city of Boston, may also be unwilling to help the
Rangers Bruins.
As for the Habs, picking up Poitras, potentially keeping 50% of Monahan’s $1.985M salary and (push comes to shove) picking up a guy at the end of his contract could greatly help the Bruins.
Obviously, we’re not there yet, but we’re talking…
Imagine Owen Beck and Matthew Poitras fighting for their place in the sun. Wouldn’t that bring out the best in them?
In gusto
– Tough break.
Forward Philippe Maillet (sick) will not play tonight.
Forward Philippe Maillet (sick) will not play tonight.
– Well done.
The #canucks have signed GM Patrik Allvin to a multi-year contract extension.
– Will he move?
Chris Tanev in the sights of the Senators and Leafs
– Well.
Owner Hal Steinbrenner has reportedly moved on from the left-hander.
– Who’s going to draft him?
Who is Slackin' for Macklin? #Blackhawks have overtaken #sjsharks for top spot in the #NHLDraft Lottery standings.
Link: https://t.co/QHvwVi71pV#Sens #mnwild #cbj #nhlducks #gohabsgo #sabres #flames #yotes #seakraken pic.twitter.com/kbTNx6RmV0
