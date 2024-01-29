Seller’s market could really benefit the Habs

What will the Habs do between now and the NHL trade deadline?

That’s a good question, and it’s a little hard to imagine anything right now.

What seems to be obvious, however, is the fact that Sean Monahan should change his address. But other than that, we’re a bit in the dark at the moment.

Admittedly, it’s been pretty quiet around the league lately.

The Ducks danced with the Flyers in the trade of Cutter Gauthier and Jamie Drysdale, but we’re still waiting to see the market explode.

As Guillaume Lefrançois pointed out in a recent article (La Presse), things should get pretty interesting in the next few weeks…

Especially when you look at the standings in the East and West :

The Leafs, Wings, Islanders, Penguins, Devils and Capitals should all be fighting for a spot in the East…

And in the West, the Kings, Blues, Preds, Kraken, Flames AND Wild arepositioned.

All this to say that it’s so tight right now that many clubs still have a good chance of making the playoffs…

And the more clubs in the playoff race, the more clubs will want to improve between now and March 8.Indirectly, this could be a good thing for Kent Hughes and the various teams looking to sell some assets.As I said at the start of this article, Sean Monahan has been the subject of a lot of trade rumours lately. Renaud Lavoie said this morning on the radio (BPM Sports ) that at least ten clubs are interested in his services.

Dany Dubé mentioned the Islanders, Capitals, Jets and Predators, whileElliotte Friedman recently mentioned the Rangers…

The Bruins have been mentioned in a few rumours…

The Stars would be a good fit, according to many…

Monahan’s value on the market is good because of his experience and (especially) his salary. But his value will only increase if there’s still as much parity in the NHL standings between now and the beginning of March…

And his value will only increase if every club wants him.

I can’t wait to see where this all goes, in about six weeks’ time.

