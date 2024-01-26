Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The @EdmontonOilers won again and now sit two games shy of the longest winning streak in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iQWS6DGBfV pic.twitter.com/4iS2yPQ0N0 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2024

1. A 15th in a row for the Oilers

Last night, eight teams were in action in the NHL.Here are the results and highlights:The Oilers have had a very difficult start to the season.

But in the last few games, they’ve been getting back on track. In fact, they’ve been getting back on track for the last 15 games.

15 WINS IN A ROW FOR THE OILERS That’s now tied for the THIRD longest streak in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/NjB0QXMAq1 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2024

Easiest goal of McDavid’s career pic.twitter.com/2QL3rRCvUG – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024

Calvin Pickard picks up the win and his fifth career shutout with 27 saves pic.twitter.com/4XTenWVADE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

2. Detroit is soccer

JARED GOFF JARED GOFF JARED GOFF Sunday can’t come sooner for Detroit fans pic.twitter.com/tWgiEGZasJ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024

In fact, Edmonton has won its last 15 games.The Oilers are now just two wins away from the record (17).In the win, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman shone.The captain scored the easiest goal of his career.Then, he fed his teammate Hyman well afterwards.The forward is on track to score 55 goals.And as for goaltender Calvin Pickard, he blanked the Hawks27-save performance in a 3-0 win.In a few days, the Detroit Lions will visit the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. The winner gets a ticket to the Super Bowl.Detroiters are obviously looking forward to this game, and yesterday at the Wings game, fans chanted the name of quarterback Jared Goff.The people of Michigan deserve a win. Remember that their college club won the national title a few weeks ago.But back to field hockey, the Wings won against the Flyers.

In their last 12 games, they’re on fire.

Red Wings are 9-2-1 in their last 12. #LGRW – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 26, 2024

All hail the Lyon King! That’s Alex Lyon’s second @pepsi shutout of the season. pic.twitter.com/RoR6nR7o2h – NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024

3. Brad Marchand plays spoilsport in Ottawa.

Alex Lyon was unstoppable.He stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second shutout of the year.3-0 victory.

The soccer club in Boston isn’t Detroit. Indeed, the Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the league.

But their field hockey team is firing on all cylinders. The Bruins, despite the Senators’ comeback, won in overtime last night.

Call that a Bru-win. Brad Marchand scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Boston Bruins! pic.twitter.com/unbRDgWmHU – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

4. An 1100th point for Steven Stamkos

Brad Marchand sent everyone home. It was his 19th career overtime winner. Only Sidney Crosby (20) and Alexander Ovechkin (26) have more than him in history. Ottawa trailed 0-2, but rallied to earn at least a point.Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game in the final minutes.

The Coyotes are having a good season under the circumstances, but for the past two games, things haven’t been going well.

The day before yesterday, they were leveled by the Panthers 6-2, and yesterday, the Lightning made short work of André Tourigny’s team.

Steven Stamkos hit career point 1,100 on a Nikita Kucherov one-timer because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/P5bBYyyGiA – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

Final score: 6-3.In the victory, Steven Stamkos collected two points to break the 1,100-point barrier for his career.His teammate, Nikita Kucherov, also had a great night.

He’s in the thick of the race, along with Nathan MacKinnon, for the league points lead.

Update: He’s already added another assist and is back in the lead with 83 points. https://t.co/5FbofEVRr9 pic.twitter.com/6xa88w2tHq – NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024

5. Oliver Kylington is back

Personal problems meant Oliver Kylington had to take a break.The Flames defenseman asked for help and returned to his home country.

Yesterday, he returned to the game. He hadn’t played since May 26, 2022.

Flames put Oliver Kylington in the starting lineup, as he returns to the NHL – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2024

His return to action didn’t help the Flames escape with the victory, however.

Huberdeau was given a game misconduct for boarding on Roslovic, who went to the locker room pic.twitter.com/vr89o1Rjgr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2024

What is this guy doing pic.twitter.com/0OknexrYdy – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2024

Extension

He picked up no points in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.In the loss, Jonathan Huberdeau was even ejected from the game for his gesture towards Jack Roslovic.The frustration was palpable.Even the fans looked lost in the amphitheater.On his return to Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau was cleared.

– Congratulations.

Vaakanainen gets his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/85CeFlpTdT – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024

– He’s on fire.

Dylan Larkin extends his point streak to 10 games. Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/x4yd131417 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

– A 400th game for Anthony Cirelli.

4⃣0⃣0⃣ down for Tony! Congrats, Anthony. pic.twitter.com/B54ENCRb0J – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 26, 2024

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Four games tonight.