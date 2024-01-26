Skip to content
Top-5: Oilers win 15th straight game
Last night, eight teams were in action in the NHL.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A 15th in a row for the Oilers

The Oilers have had a very difficult start to the season.

But in the last few games, they’ve been getting back on track. In fact, they’ve been getting back on track for the last 15 games.

In fact, Edmonton has won its last 15 games.

The Oilers are now just two wins away from the record (17).

In the win, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman shone.

The captain scored the easiest goal of his career.

Then, he fed his teammate Hyman well afterwards.

The forward is on track to score 55 goals.

And as for goaltender Calvin Pickard, he blanked the Hawks

27-save performance in a 3-0 win.

2. Detroit is soccer

In a few days, the Detroit Lions will visit the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. The winner gets a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Detroiters are obviously looking forward to this game, and yesterday at the Wings game, fans chanted the name of quarterback Jared Goff.

The people of Michigan deserve a win. Remember that their college club won the national title a few weeks ago.

But back to field hockey, the Wings won against the Flyers.

In their last 12 games, they’re on fire.

Alex Lyon was unstoppable.

He stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second shutout of the year.

3-0 victory.

3. Brad Marchand plays spoilsport in Ottawa.

The soccer club in Boston isn’t Detroit. Indeed, the Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the league.

But their field hockey team is firing on all cylinders. The Bruins, despite the Senators’ comeback, won in overtime last night.

Brad Marchand sent everyone home. It was his 19th career overtime winner. Only Sidney Crosby (20) and Alexander Ovechkin (26) have more than him in history.

Ottawa trailed 0-2, but rallied to earn at least a point.

Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game in the final minutes.

4. An 1100th point for Steven Stamkos

The Coyotes are having a good season under the circumstances, but for the past two games, things haven’t been going well.

The day before yesterday, they were leveled by the Panthers 6-2, and yesterday, the Lightning made short work of André Tourigny’s team.

Final score: 6-3.

In the victory, Steven Stamkos collected two points to break the 1,100-point barrier for his career.

His teammate, Nikita Kucherov, also had a great night.

He’s in the thick of the race, along with Nathan MacKinnon, for the league points lead.

5. Oliver Kylington is back

Personal problems meant Oliver Kylington had to take a break.

The Flames defenseman asked for help and returned to his home country.

Yesterday, he returned to the game. He hadn’t played since May 26, 2022.

His return to action didn’t help the Flames escape with the victory, however.

He picked up no points in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

In the loss, Jonathan Huberdeau was even ejected from the game for his gesture towards Jack Roslovic.

The frustration was palpable.

Even the fans looked lost in the amphitheater.

On his return to Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau was cleared.

Extension

– Congratulations.

– He’s on fire.

– A 400th game for Anthony Cirelli.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Four games tonight.

