Top-5: Oilers win 15th straight game

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The @EdmontonOilers won again and now sit two games shy of the longest winning streak in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iQWS6DGBfV pic.twitter.com/4iS2yPQ0N0
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2024
But in the last few games, they’ve been getting back on track. In fact, they’ve been getting back on track for the last 15 games.
15 WINS IN A ROW FOR THE OILERS
That’s now tied for the THIRD longest streak in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/NjB0QXMAq1
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2024
Easiest goal of McDavid’s career pic.twitter.com/2QL3rRCvUG
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024
Goal 29 for @ZachHyman! pic.twitter.com/Ncgf4TZBke
– NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024
Calvin Pickard picks up the win and his fifth career shutout with 27 saves pic.twitter.com/4XTenWVADE
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024
JARED GOFF JARED GOFF JARED GOFF
Sunday can’t come sooner for Detroit fans pic.twitter.com/tWgiEGZasJ
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024
In their last 12 games, they’re on fire.
Red Wings are 9-2-1 in their last 12. #LGRW
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 26, 2024
All hail the Lyon King!
That’s Alex Lyon’s second @pepsi shutout of the season. pic.twitter.com/RoR6nR7o2h
– NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024
The soccer club in Boston isn’t Detroit. Indeed, the Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the league.
But their field hockey team is firing on all cylinders. The Bruins, despite the Senators’ comeback, won in overtime last night.
Call that a Bru-win.
Brad Marchand scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Boston Bruins! pic.twitter.com/unbRDgWmHU
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024
TIE GAME IN OTTAWA! pic.twitter.com/zzu3vyhbTe
– NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024
The Coyotes are having a good season under the circumstances, but for the past two games, things haven’t been going well.
The day before yesterday, they were leveled by the Panthers 6-2, and yesterday, the Lightning made short work of André Tourigny’s team.
Steven Stamkos hit career point 1,100 on a Nikita Kucherov one-timer because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/P5bBYyyGiA
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024
He’s in the thick of the race, along with Nathan MacKinnon, for the league points lead.
Update: He’s already added another assist and is back in the lead with 83 points. https://t.co/5FbofEVRr9 pic.twitter.com/6xa88w2tHq
– NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2024
Yesterday, he returned to the game. He hadn’t played since May 26, 2022.
Flames put Oliver Kylington in the starting lineup, as he returns to the NHL
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2024
His return to action didn’t help the Flames escape with the victory, however.
Huberdeau was given a game misconduct for boarding on Roslovic, who went to the locker room pic.twitter.com/vr89o1Rjgr
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2024
What is this guy doing pic.twitter.com/0OknexrYdy
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 26, 2024
Extension
– Congratulations.
Vaakanainen gets his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/85CeFlpTdT
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 26, 2024
– He’s on fire.
Dylan Larkin extends his point streak to 10 games.
Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/x4yd131417
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024
– A 400th game for Anthony Cirelli.
4⃣0⃣0⃣ down for Tony!
Congrats, Anthony. pic.twitter.com/B54ENCRb0J
– Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 26, 2024
– Top scorers from the previous day.
– Four games tonight.