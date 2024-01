The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/V7b2plDpsu – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2024

This is news that will please many, many people in Montreal.The Canadiens have just announced the recall of Arber Xhekaj from the Rocket.The defenseman collected 11 points in 17 games during his stay in Laval.

More details to come…