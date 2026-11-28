Aaron Rodgers may well have played the last game of his career. After clearing waivers on Friday, the quarterback reportedly drew no immediate interest.

According to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, as cited by Bleacher Report, there were “no immediate suitors” for Rodgers. Several people in the league do not see him playing again, except in an emergency where a team is desperate for a quarterback.

Comments That Caused a Stir

Rodgers had, however, led the Steelers to a 6-4 record in his 10 starts this season. It was rather his comments about Mike McCarthy on the Pat McAfee Show that cost him dearly.

“Several GMs I spoke with on Friday gave me hesitant responses along the lines of ‘never say never.' But Rodgers' scathing comments about McCarthy have dismayed many coaches and executives, even if there was some truth to his criticism.” — Tom Pelissero

Little Support

Even though some of his claims have been corroborated, very few figures in the NFL have come to his defense. Tom Brady spoke of a violation of the sanctity of the locker room. Former teammates like James Jones and Greg Jennings have also criticized him, and Michael Strahan even called him a “rich jerk.”

On the Steelers' side, the players vented their frustrations to McCarthy after he left.

The Patriots—an option?

Few contending teams need a quarterback. According to Bleacher Report, only the Patriots stand out, as Drake Maye could miss the rest of the season due to a fractured fibula. Tommy DeVito has taken over as the starting quarterback.

However, there's no guarantee that Rodgers would be an improvement. He had, in fact, announced in the spring that this season would be his last.

The full analysis is published by Bleacher Report.

With information from Bleacher Report.

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