Davante Adams' return to the field will have to wait. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver will not resume practice this week.

Adams is therefore expected to miss his sixth straight game on Thursday night when the Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs, according to RDS.

McVay Remains Cautious

Head coach Sean McVay had been optimistic for several weeks about a possible return against the Chiefs. The wide receiver will ultimately need at least one more week to recover; he was initially expected to be sidelined for six to ten weeks.

“We're not there yet. It was a significant injury, and even though he's healing quickly, we're not yet at the point where we can bring him back onto the field. But he's putting his heart and soul into it every day.” — Sean McVay

More Absences

The bad news doesn't end there. Tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee suffered significant injuries during Wednesday's 26-13 victory over the Packers. Allen was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Higbee will not practice this week due to a lung contusion.

The Rams will also be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, whose season is over following knee surgery.

A Team That Keeps Winning

Against all odds, the Rams (7-4) haven't lost since Adams' injury. They've strung together five straight wins thanks to solid defensive performances and a dominant running game over the past two weeks.

The Rams are, in fact, one of the season's feel-good stories. Their victory over Green Bay was featured on Netflix—an evening that prompted a reaction from Ray Lalonde.

The Rams' schedule is available on the team's website.

With information from RDS.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.