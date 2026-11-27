The Toronto Argonauts have rewarded one of their key players. Offensive lineman Peter Nicastro has signed a two-year contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the CFL.

According to 3DownNation, Nicastro will earn $285,020 in guaranteed money in 2027, followed by $296,020 in 2028.

Contract Details

For 2027, the deal includes, among other things:

a salary of $164,000;

a signing bonus of $40,000;

a roster bonus of $20,000;

a presentation bonus of $15,000;

allowances for housing, marketing, training, and travel.

The 27-year-old player can also earn up to $8,500 in performance bonuses each season, particularly if he is named the CFL's top offensive lineman or selected to the CFL All-Star Team. In total, the contract could earn him up to $598,040 over two years.

In an Elite Club

Last season, only three non-quarterbacks earned more than $285,000 in guaranteed money: offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey (Elks), running back Brady Oliveira (Blue Bombers), and wide receiver Keon Hatcher (Lions). The CFL's salary cap is also expected to increase in 2027.

The deal was negotiated by Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch.

A Solid Anchor

Nicastro started 17 games with the Argonauts in 2026, including 15 at center. According to Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a single sack all season.

A native of Calgary, he was selected in the first round by Toronto in 2021. He has two selections to the Eastern All-Star Team and two Grey Cup championships to his credit.

The contract market is heating up across the CFL, as the Alouettes have also re-signed seven players and signed a Quebec native. Oliveira is among the top Canadian players of the season. Contract details are available on the 3DownNation website.

With information from 3DownNation.

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