Ryan Dinwiddie's tenure in Ottawa lasted just one season. The Rouge et Noir announced Thursday that they had fired their head coach and general manager.

The decision comes as no great surprise. Under Dinwiddie's leadership, the team finished the 2026 season with a dismal 1-17 record, placing last in the East Division, according to 3DownNation.

A historic season—for all the wrong reasons

This year, the Rouge et Noir became only the sixth team in CFL history to win just one game in a season. The last team to do so was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2003.

According to 3DownNation, Ottawa finished last in the league in several key categories, including points scored, points allowed, and turnover differential. The team missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, and none of its players were named to the CFL All-Star Team.

After the season, Dinwiddie admitted that he had taken on few general manager duties, despite his title. He also served as his own offensive coordinator.

A Glorious Past in Toronto

It's a harsh fall from grace for the 45-year-old coach, who had enjoyed great success with the Toronto Argonauts. In five seasons there, he won two Grey Cups and was named Coach of the Year.

Before Toronto, Dinwiddie spent seven years as an assistant coach with the Montreal Alouettes and the Calgary Stampeders, with whom he won the Grey Cup in 2018. He also played five seasons as a quarterback in the CFL, in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan.

The shake-up continues

This dismissal comes on the heels of several coaching changes in the CFL over the past few days. Notably, Calgary parted ways with its defensive coordinator, Bob Slowik, while an Alouettes assistant coach is drawing attention elsewhere in the league.

The Rouge et Noir will now have to find a new leader to turn the team around. Details are available on the Rouge et Noir's website.

With information from 3DownNation.

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