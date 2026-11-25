The CFL's free-agent market could have a strong Quebec flavor this winter. More than 20 local football players could be changing teams in 2027.

According to a survey by TVA Sports, the teams for which these players competed in 2026 have until February 9 to re-sign them. Here are the most notable names.

The Big Names

Wide receiver Justin McInnis of the British Columbia Lions is undoubtedly the best-known player in the group. According to TVA Sports, the 30-year-old veteran surpassed 1,000 yards in receiving for the third consecutive season, even though he was slightly less productive in 2026.

Montreal native Christy Nkanu could also attract a lot of interest. The offensive lineman was named the Calgary Stampeders' outstanding lineman this season.

Established Players

Several former RSEQ players are also on the list. Linebacker Benjamin Labrosse, a McGill alum and first-round pick by the Stampeders in 2024, just had his best season yet. Offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay, a former Rouge et Or player, earned his first starts with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

On the Alouettes' side, defensive lineman Joshua Archibald could be looking for a more prominent role, having often been used as a backup.

“Captain Québec” Wants to Stay

Linebacker Alexandre Gagné, nicknamed “Captain Quebec,” is also among the group. According to TVA Sports, he set an Alouettes team record for tackles on special teams in 2026, and he has expressed a desire to return to Montreal.

The Alouettes have, in fact, begun trimming their roster, retaining seven players on Wednesday after adding 10 new ones the day before.

Some Are Already Free Agents

A few Quebecers, including Gabriel Maisonneuve and Domenico Piazza, are already free agents, as they finished the season on a practice squad.

The complete list is available on TVA Sports.

With information from TVA Sports.

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