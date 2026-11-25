A dramatic turn of events in Pittsburgh: The Steelers have benched Aaron Rodgers for their Friday game against the Denver Broncos.

The team made the announcement on social media at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to Le Journal de Québec.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game.”

The team provided no further explanation.

A 24-Hour About-Face

The decision is all the more surprising given that, the day before, head coach Mike McCarthy had been clear during a press conference: “Aaron is our quarterback.”

The Steelers (6-4) are currently in a playoff spot, but they have suffered two straight losses, including a 19-16 defeat against the Eagles on Sunday. According to Le Journal de Québec, Rodgers has failed to reach 200 passing yards in his last four games. He has thrown 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season, in addition to being sacked 31 times.

Internal Conflict?

According to initial reports, the decision is linked to the 43-year-old veteran's disappointing performance. Le Journal de Québec notes, however, that Rodgers was seen lashing out at his teammates on Sunday and had previously made unflattering remarks about McCarthy earlier this season. The two men ended their partnership in Green Bay in 2018 amid tensions.

The end of a great career?

Rodgers had already indicated that this 22nd season would be his last. It remains to be seen whether he will ask to be released or sit out the season.

A four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, he has racked up more than 68,000 passing yards and over 540 career touchdown passes.

The game between the Steelers and the Broncos (8-2) will wrap up Thanksgiving week on Friday. The Steelers are currently ranked 15th in the latest power rankings.

Aaron Rodgers' statistics are available on the NFL website.

With information from the Journal de Québec.

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