The Calgary Stampeders will have a new defensive coordinator in 2027. The team announced Tuesday that it is parting ways with Bob Slowik, a former member of the Montreal Alouettes.

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson explained the decision in a statement, according to 3DownNation.

“After a post-season review, we believe we need to take a different direction and find new ways to improve our team. We thank Bob and wish him the best of luck.” (free translation)

A Stint in Montreal

Slowik, 72, joined the Stampeders in 2021 after a stint with the Alouettes. He began as an assistant defensive coach, became the linebackers coach in 2022, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2025.

Before making the leap to the CFL, he served as defensive coordinator in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos. His son, Bobby Slowik, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

A Disappointing Season

With a 9-9 record, the Stampeders finished fifth in the West Division and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. The defense ranked eighth in points allowed but third in turnovers forced.

Another former Alouettes player in the crosshairs?

According to 3DownNation, Calgary has requested permission to meet with two assistant coaches from the British Columbia Lions: Ryan Phillips and Mark Washington. Washington, a three-time Grey Cup champion, also wore the Alouettes' uniform during his playing career.

Defensive coordinator positions are highly sought after in the CFL this fall, as the Alouettes must also find a replacement for Noel Thorpe amid a major shakeup in Montreal.

The Stampeders' press release is available on the team's website.

With information from 3DownNation.

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