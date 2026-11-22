When an agent speaks publicly, it's very often to serve the interests of his clients. Especially when he's as powerful as Scott Boras.

So we were eager to hear what Tarik Skubal's agent would say in an interview with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette this morning on MLB Radio.

Basically, he said that his client—who is the most sought-after free agent on the market—is very likely to make his decision before December 1.

Discussions with the teams involved are quite far along, according to the agent.

It's no surprise that Skubal (who, according to Boras, will break the deadlock in the market by signing) is nearing a decision. We expected as much.

But it's interesting to hear Boras say it publicly.

Why did he say that? It's hard to imagine any other reason than this: he wants to put pressure on the teams.

By speaking publicly in this way, he's undoubtedly trying to make the teams understand that the clock is ticking and it's time to make their best offer.

Keep in mind that, according to the latest reports, the Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Padres are in the running for his services.

Perhaps there are still some mystery teams in the mix, but the pitcher has met with only four organizations in person.

Reading between the lines in our interview with Scott Boras, it sounded like Skubal will sign well before the December 1 lockout date because he said his signing will impact 10–15 other free-agent pitchers. Skubal has met with only four teams in person: the Mets, Dodgers, Padres, and Blue Jays. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 22, 2026

It's also worth noting that the Mets reportedly made an initial offer of nearly $400 million. It's unclear where they stand today, nor is it known what the other clubs are offering.

Stay tuned, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.