Top 5: Six Straight Home Losses for the Maple Leafs

Just like every Saturday, there was plenty of action in the National Hockey League yesterday, with 14 games on the schedule.

A lot happened across all those games.

Here's what stands out.

1. The Leafs have lost their last six home games

The Toronto Maple Leafs were off to a surprisingly strong start to the season a few weeks ago, with a respectable record of 8-6-2.

Fortune then smiled on them, as their schedule featured a streak of six consecutive home games at ScotiaBank Arena.

It was an opportunity to build on that strong start and pick up some important points in front of their fans.

However, the exact opposite happened, as the Leafs lost all six games in a row in regulation time, without exception.

The Maple Leafs conclude a six-game homestand with regulation losses in all of them. https://t.co/WyWCH3oAf0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 15, 2026

They thus earned zero points out of a possible 12 following last night's 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

MCDAVID FINDS BOUCHARD AND HE'S EXTENDED HIS POINT STREAK TO 21 😳 https://t.co/xujMVMBL7F — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 15, 2026

The playoffs now seem a long way off for the Maple Leafs, who simply don't have the team to compete with the Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The Maple Leafs' points percentage drops to .409.

They need a points percentage of .694 for the remainder of the season to reach the projected playoff cutoff line in the East. — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 15, 2026

2. Another Four-Goal Comeback by the Jets

The Montreal Canadiens will feel a little less alone—and, above all, a little less humiliated—now that the Winnipeg Jets staged yet another four-goal comeback yesterday, this time against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Hawks were leading 4–0 in front of their home crowd, but the Jets came back from behind, scoring four unanswered goals starting at the end of the second period.

Well, it's not as historic as the three-minute comeback against the Habs, but still.

Spencer Knight made a blunder for the Hawks that cut the Jets' deficit to two goals.

Absolute DISASTER for Spencer Knight on this play 😭 You definitely don't see this every day 🫠 https://t.co/kHCTuWHWSi — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 14, 2026

Gabriel Vilardi then tied the game late in the game, which ultimately ended in a 5–4 Jets victory in a shootout.

IT WAS 4-0! 😱 Gabriel Vilardi and the @NHLJets have tied it late! 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/qAjIlD26Mn https://t.co/diqIZn3Ten — NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2026

After a long, very difficult stretch, the Jets are now back in the playoff race.

3. Ryan Leonard Should Be Suspended

The young Washington Capitals forward clearly lost his mind yesterday during his team's 7–4 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Early in the second period, Leonard delivered a violent stick swing to Cody Glass's face—a hit that appeared clearly intentional and was horribly dangerous.

Ryan Leonard received a double minor for swinging his stick at Cody Glass's head 😬 Suspension coming? 🤔 https://t.co/2IiWmW1H5F — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 15, 2026

It was a baseball-style swing that Leonard delivered to Glass's face. The Capitals forward was penalized for four minutes, but he should have received a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct.

I expect Leonard to be suspended for this violent act.

4. Two Goals in Six Seconds for the Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are trying to stay competitive with their strong team full of young talent, and thus, they're trying to stay in the playoff race.

Well, last night, they played a very entertaining game against the Utah Mammoth, winning 6–5 in a shootout.

What really caught everyone's attention were the Sharks' two goals scored back-to-back in SIX (!!!) seconds to tie the game at 3–3.

Indeed, the Sharks were able to capitalize quickly, as Adam Gaudette, on the power play, and Zack Ostapchuk both scored goals six seconds apart.

TWO GOALS IN SIX SECONDS?! 🤯 HOW ABOUT THOSE SHARKS?! https://t.co/h0AbpfFxzM — NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2026

That's an absolutely crazy sequence, and it ranks among the fastest goals in history.

5. Jamie Benn's 1,000th career point

The Dallas Stars hosted the Buffalo Sabres last night in a matchup between two strong teams.

The home team came out on top with a 2–0 victory, and one standout moment from the game was Jamie Benn recording his 1,000th career point in the NHL.

He scored the game's first goal to reach this milestone, prompting the entire arena to celebrate in a big way.

ONE THOUSAND CAREER POINTS FOR JAMIE BENN ⭐️ https://t.co/vEhfZvYm6q — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2026

It's quite an achievement for the 37-year-old forward, who has spent his entire career with the Dallas Stars.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: five games.