Matvei Michkov: Pierre LeBrun mentions a hostile takeover bid

The Flyers don't want to trade Matvei Michkov.

But of course, the buzz is drawing other teams to inquire about his availability. Daniel Brière probably isn't completely opposed to the idea of sending him elsewhere, but it's going to take a hell of an offer.

Speaking of a pretty substantial offer, the Russian will be eligible to receive a hostile offer on July 1. And Pierre LeBrun discussed this in his recent article on The Athletic.

NEW for @TheAthletic,

Erik Karlsson and his future ahead of March 1, Joel Quenneville and the Ducks aim to extend their partnership, plus more on Michkov and Tanev in my latest Rumblings. Free to read ⤵️

https://t.co/NQhbEvysLX — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 13, 2026

Obviously, it was Brière who reset the market with his $18 million offer to Leo Carlsson.

He's not immune to a hostile bid for his star player, then, and let's just say Michkov is going to attract interest.

According to LeBrun, Philadelphia would like to see the matter resolved before July 1, however. The Flyers have plenty of money available under the salary cap, but let's just say they don't want a Leo Carlsson-style offer from a rival.

I don't think the Russian will receive such a lucrative offer, though—but you never know… After all, who would have thought Carlsson would get an $18 million offer from the Flyers' GM?

Anyway.

The Flyers have a 5-10-6 record and seem to be headed for a dismal season. If Michkov isn't traded, players like Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Christian Dvorak could be of interest to Stanley Cup contenders.

In a Nutshell

– Well deserved.

Marc-André Fleury receives a standing ovation as he is welcomed into the Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2026 🐧 https://t.co/Kx9cej85I7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2026

– Matthew Knies scored his second goal in two games.

STARTING OFF HOT! Knies lights the lamp for the 2nd straight game 💥 CBJ x @FanaticsSports https://t.co/pbPy2RIhXE — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 15, 2026

– Nice goal.