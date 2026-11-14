The CH lost in 60 minutes for the first time in a month

The CH wanted to cap off a great week with two wins and five points (out of a possible six) in three games.

However, they had to beat a strong team, the Avalanche, despite the absence of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Here are the lineups:

Here are the lineups for the @Avalanche and the @CanadiensMTL @985Sports https://t.co/xzNLrhAadv — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 15, 2026

The Canadiens didn't have a good first period.

For the first time this season, they were trailing after the first twenty minutes.

After the visitors' first goal (on the first shot of the game, of course—#JakubDobes), Brock Nelson scored his 22nd career goal against the Habs.

Brock Nelson didn't miss his chance and made it 2-0 for Colorado! https://t.co/dzs2ukhfFn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 15, 2026

Since joining the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen has eight points in as many games.

Well, well.

Nick Suzuki cut the deficit in the second period in spectacular fashion.

Check out this goal:

NICK SUZUKI SPIN-O-RAMA!! 😱 https://t.co/O8pfsb5c6G — NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2026

Lehky added another one early in the third period.

Already his 15th goal of the season.

Dobes had enough of Kadri after Lehkonen made it 3-1 👀 https://t.co/Wf9Kk43yH8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 15, 2026

Final score: 4-1 Avalanche, who added an empty-net goal.

This is the Habs' first regulation loss since October 14—a month ago. That's something.

Montreal will be in New York on Monday to face the Rangers.

Overtime

– Well done.

A touching moment in the Habs' locker room as Zachary, who is battling cancer, announced tonight's lineup🙌 https://t.co/fR2629bFnf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 15, 2026

– Brent Burns' 1,600th game.

1,600 GAMES AND COUNTING 👏 Brent Burns becomes the 14th player in NHL history to reach the mark 🦾 https://t.co/BriRwDaWpj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2026

– That's great.