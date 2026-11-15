Josh Anderson will be out for three to four weeks

Earlier today, it was reported that Josh Anderson had been placed on the injured list.

This is pretty bad news for the Habs, who already have several players out with injuries (Ivan Demidov, Chris Kreider, Mike Matheson, and Samuel Montembeault).

Well, now another piece of very bad news has just hit the Habs.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the nature of Anderson's and Matheson's injuries (lower body), as well as how long they're expected to be out…

We're talking three to four weeks for Anderson and two to three weeks for Matheson.

Forward Josh Anderson (lower body) will be sidelined for approximately 3 to 4 weeks, and defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 3 weeks. Forward Josh Anderson (lower body) will be out for approximately 3 to 4 weeks, and defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be out for approximately 2 to 3 weeks. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2026

More details to come…