Josh Anderson will be out for three to four weeks

Michaël Petit
Josh Anderson will be out for three to four weeks
Credit: Josh Anderson aide présentement l'équipe à sa façon, même si les points ne se succèdent pas.

Earlier today, it was reported that Josh Anderson had been placed on the injured list.

This is pretty bad news for the Habs, who already have several players out with injuries (Ivan Demidov, Chris Kreider, Mike Matheson, and Samuel Montembeault).

Well, now another piece of very bad news has just hit the Habs.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the nature of Anderson's and Matheson's injuries (lower body), as well as how long they're expected to be out…

We're talking three to four weeks for Anderson and two to three weeks for Matheson.

More details to come…

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