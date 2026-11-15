The Brewers’ top priority following the loss of Jake Bauers

The defending World Series champions won't look the same next year. The Brewers have lost a key piece of the puzzle now that Jake Bauers has chosen to leave the organization to join the Boston Red Sox on a four-year, $58 million contract.

Admittedly, the loss of Bauers will hurt Wisconsin, but this isn't the Brewers' first time dealing with this kind of situation. In fact, while they aren't expected to sign a big-name first baseman, that doesn't mean Milwaukee won't look to add reinforcements, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

They also want to add a few more pitchers, more depth in the bullpen, and perhaps another starter as well. They're not done yet, and they feel they're well-equipped to make up for the loss of Bauers.

Currently, the starting rotation includes Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, and Kyle Harrison. Quinn Priester, Shane Drohan, or Brandon Sproat could also be options to round out the rotation.

But a more veteran option shouldn't be overlooked in Milwaukee. Dustin May, who was brought in to eat innings, as well as Brandon Woodruff, are free agents, which means that names like Shane Bieber, Kevin Gausman, Jack Flaherty, Nick Pivetta, or Nick Martinez could come into play.

In the bullpen, rumors are circulating that Trevor Megill might be heading elsewhere. Additionally, JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela are also free agents right now. Relievers Kenley Jansen, AJ Minter, Andrew Kittredge, or John Schreiber could then be of interest to the Brewers.

We don't expect any blockbuster moves in Milwaukee, but we can bet that things will be handled properly and that the Brewers will still be a major league powerhouse next year.

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