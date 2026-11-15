Ketel Marte: The Orioles are in talks with the Diamondbacks

Just yesterday (Saturday), we learned that there were no new developments in the Ketel Marte situation. However, that doesn't mean there aren't negotiations underway involving the infielder.

In fact, according to a source at MLB.com, the Baltimore Orioles have been in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding Marte. A deal between the two clubs was not imminent at that time, and neither team has confirmed these discussions.

It's a bit surprising to see the O's in this race, given that they've stated loud and clear that they were looking to bolster their outfield and starting rotation.

On the other hand, the Orioles have already shown that they're willing to acquire a top-tier player and then rebuild their lineup around him, as they did last year with Pete Alonso even though they didn't need a first baseman.

Furthermore, with the second base position primarily manned by Jackson Holliday and Jeremiah Jackson last season, the team posted an OPS of .629 (ranking 26th in MLB) and an on-base percentage of .277 (30th and last in the Majors). Even though the infield is stacked in Baltimore, a little reinforcement at second base wouldn't hurt.

Marte posted a .249 batting average in 2026 with an OPS of .748 and 22 home runs. It wasn't a bad season, but it was clearly below his usual standards.

The 33-year-old, who has spent the last ten seasons in Arizona after playing for the Seattle Mariners during the first two years of his career, has posted a .277 batting average with 193 home runs, 663 RBIs, and an .815 OPS in 1,371 games in the Manfred League.

It should be noted, however, that if the Orioles were to sign him, they would also have to deal with the fallout from his off-field antics.

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