Jim Hiller: 20 games with the Leafs, and some people are already calling for him to be shown the door

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost last night. Again.

The team has just one win in its last eight games: we can all agree that for a team hoping to make the playoffs, that's not ideal. Especially not in the Atlantic Division.

Oh man!



But it was Auston Matthews' comments after last night's game that really sparked a reaction.

The Leafs' captain said that the team's head coach, Jim Hiller, doesn't talk to his players after games. That's… interesting, and it was all it took for the coach to be singled out for the team's struggles.

Check out the comments under the post below: it'll give you a good idea of the situation. People aren't happy in Toronto…

Auston Matthews says head coach Jim Hiller hasn't been speaking to the team after games: “He usually doesn't speak after games, so I'm sure we'll continue to try to clean some stuff up, go over video, and make adjustments. At the end of the day, it's just about minimizing those big mistakes or turnovers, especially against other teams' top lines.” 🎥: @MapleLeafs #Leafs — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 13, 2026

After what happened, Chris Johnston wanted to set the record straight (Nielson Show): no one thinks Hiller is going to get fired in Toronto after just 20 games.

But the mere fact that we're even talking about this today speaks volumes to me: Hiller has only just taken the job, and there are already people who want to see him lose it.

Is that reaction too over the top?



Chris Johnston – Nielson Show – Jim Hiller | I don't think anyone is credibly saying he's on the hot seat. Like, no one actually believes he's going to be fired after 20 games. – 11/13 #Leafs #NHL #PassionNeverSleeps https://t.co/7cozg7uXXw — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

People often say it's tough to play in a big market. That goes for players, coaches, and GMs alike: the pressure is enormous, and when things aren't going well, you (very) often get publicly lambasted.

But this problem in Toronto didn't just start yesterday—or even at the beginning of the season. For years, people have been saying that this organization needs to work on its culture, and nothing has changed: the guys are still dragging their feet on the ice, even though management is making changes behind the bench.

The problem isn't Jim Hiller…



In a Nutshell

– A stroll in the park!

The American women cruise into the semifinals 😬 🏒 https://t.co/rlzo0BCSQl — RDS (@RDSca) November 13, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman – DMase, Vingan & Daunic – #Preds & Edvinsson | I think MacFarland is always the kind of guy who, if he thinks he can do something to make the team better, he'll do it. So if he can make a deal for Edvinsson, acquire him, and keep him, I still think he'll do it—even though you guys are doing well. I think he sees it as something that makes your team better today and in the future because he's such a good player. – 11/12 #LGRW #Smashville #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

– That would be insane.

‘No reason why' McDavid can't reach 200 points for the Oilers, Kurri says https://t.co/o7pSSHu7Rp — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) November 13, 2026

– It suits him well!