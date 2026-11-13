Jim Hiller: 20 games with the Leafs, and some people are already calling for him to be shown the door

Marc-Olivier Cook
Jim Hiller: 20 games with the Leafs, and some people are already calling for him to be shown the door
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost last night. Again.

The team has just one win in its last eight games: we can all agree that for a team hoping to make the playoffs, that's not ideal. Especially not in the Atlantic Division.

Oh man!

But it was Auston Matthews' comments after last night's game that really sparked a reaction.

The Leafs' captain said that the team's head coach, Jim Hiller, doesn't talk to his players after games. That's… interesting, and it was all it took for the coach to be singled out for the team's struggles.

Check out the comments under the post below: it'll give you a good idea of the situation. People aren't happy in Toronto…

After what happened, Chris Johnston wanted to set the record straight (Nielson Show): no one thinks Hiller is going to get fired in Toronto after just 20 games.

But the mere fact that we're even talking about this today speaks volumes to me: Hiller has only just taken the job, and there are already people who want to see him lose it.

Is that reaction too over the top? 

People often say it's tough to play in a big market. That goes for players, coaches, and GMs alike: the pressure is enormous, and when things aren't going well, you (very) often get publicly lambasted.

But this problem in Toronto didn't just start yesterday—or even at the beginning of the season. For years, people have been saying that this organization needs to work on its culture, and nothing has changed: the guys are still dragging their feet on the ice, even though management is making changes behind the bench.

The problem isn't Jim Hiller…


In a Nutshell

– A stroll in the park!

– Interesting.

– That would be insane.

– It suits him well!

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