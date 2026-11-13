Two Ways for the Wild to Keep Quinn Hughes in Minnesota

Quinn Hughes is in the final year of his contract.

So the Wild has a decision to make: keep him in Minnesota until the end of the season, risking losing him for nothing next summer on the free-agent market… or shop him around before the trade deadline?

Ultimately, the Wild would certainly like to keep him around for several more years. There's also a scenario in which Quinn signs a new contract in Minnesota. But we also know he wants to play with his brothers, who are based in New Jersey…

According to Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, there are two potential ways for the Wild to keep Quinn in Minnesota long-term.

1. Improve the team enough to show him that he can win (or have a chance to win) the Stanley Cup for several years…

2. Acquire Luke AND Jack from New Jersey and bring them to Minnesota so they can play with Quinn.

The first scenario is more realistic, let's face it.

Michael Russo – Real Kyper & Bourne – Quinn's Future | He's off to a historically good start, and they're the second-best team in the Western Conference in terms of standings. And here we are—it's November 12th, and he still hasn't signed. He loves it in Minnesota. He loves playing with Kirill Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Wallsted, and Boldy—and Faber will be back soon. He knows he makes this team incredibly good. He knows how much they bring out the best in him, and yet he still hasn't signed. So what's going to change at this point? Very little, unless they go out and acquire Larkin, significantly improve the team, or somehow land Jack and Luke Hughes and bring them here. So look, it could very well be a done deal at this point. – 11/12 #mnwild #NJDevils #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

That's what complicates things a bit for Bill Guerin.

He knows Quinn enjoys playing for the Wild, and he knows the defenseman has been happy since arriving in Minnesota. That's also why the team's GM has his eye on the Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit: he knows he has a good team on his hands, and that explains why he wants to take advantage of this opportunity to make it even better.

But it's mainly the fact that the three brothers want to play together that makes the whole thing a little more difficult.

Because let's be honest: if the Devils trade Jack AND Luke to Minnesota, the Wild are going to have to clear out their roster.

And will the Minnesota front office really be any better off if that happens, even if the three Hughes brothers are reunited?



Hmm…



In Brief

– Read this.

⚽️ NEWS FROM FC SUPRA ⚜️ 1. Le Sportif has its eyes on the U-Sports draft, which will take place on December 9. FC Supra will have two picks (one per round). According to my sources, several Quebec players are on the Quebec club's radar: Montacer El Harchali, Nicholas Minchillo, and Édouard Traoré, among others. The guys at “On s'en foot” were just talking about their profiles recently… 2. As soon as the CPL final ends, FC Supra will be able to officially reach agreements with CPL free agents. Four players to watch: Ballou Tabla, Yann Toualy, Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, and Jefferson Alphonse. We've been hearing their names for nearly a year. However, don't expect all four Quebecers to return home. The odds are “two or three.” TMG, who was close to signing with the club just a few weeks ago, is reportedly the least likely to join Supra. Read point 3 below; there are several connections to be made regarding Thomas Meilleur-Giguère and his family. 3. Olivier Sylvain is not expected to join FC Supra. It's complicated to play professional soccer in the CPL when you've been in school and have a quality professional opportunity outside of soccer. 4. Will Loïc Kwemi and Sean Rea leave? First, it's important to understand that Kwemi (29) is not (yet?) under contract with FC Supra for next year, unlike Sean Rea (24). According to my sources, Supra shouldn't lose both of its star offensive players. It'll be “one or none.” We'll have to watch out, though, if Kwemi, Ballou, and Toualy (three right-footed dribblers who play on the left wing) all end up with Supra in 2027… 5. The more I talk to people in the Quebec soccer community, the more I realize that the title of sporting director isn't just symbolic: Kyt has his hands in everything right now, though he's obviously still working in collaboration with his bosses and the club's scouts. 6. A few administrative staff members have recently lost their jobs: Paul Desbaillets (branding), Tuan An-Do (sales), and Jean-Louis Gusiew (marketing). FC Supra wants to do things differently next year, with a budget that will continue to be limited and controlled. 7. Where will FC Supra play in 2027? Discussions must take place between Supra and the Roses before any decisions can be made, but they aren't expected to happen until after the SLN Final. Both sides have mutual respect for one another. Stay tuned over the next few weeks… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 13, 2026

– Go!

All in all, a really solid start to the season for the Canadiens, the Rocket, and the Lions.

🔵⚪️🔴 https://t.co/uG2EAKxsUW — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) November 13, 2026

– Johnathan Kovacevic is injured.

#NEWS: We've placed D Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) on Injured Reserve, retroactive to November 10.

We've recalled D Anton Silaev from Utica (AHL). https://t.co/0OQuwds59R — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 13, 2026

– It's going to be an emotional night.

A return to Toronto for @EdmontonOilers' Mike Babcock. https://t.co/nv0WvXnJG5 — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) November 13, 2026

– Well done.