Two Ways for the Wild to Keep Quinn Hughes in Minnesota

Marc-Olivier Cook
Two Ways for the Wild to Keep Quinn Hughes in Minnesota
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Quinn Hughes is in the final year of his contract.

So the Wild has a decision to make: keep him in Minnesota until the end of the season, risking losing him for nothing next summer on the free-agent market… or shop him around before the trade deadline?

Ultimately, the Wild would certainly like to keep him around for several more years. There's also a scenario in which Quinn signs a new contract in Minnesota. But we also know he wants to play with his brothers, who are based in New Jersey…

According to Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, there are two potential ways for the Wild to keep Quinn in Minnesota long-term.

1. Improve the team enough to show him that he can win (or have a chance to win) the Stanley Cup for several years…

2. Acquire Luke AND Jack from New Jersey and bring them to Minnesota so they can play with Quinn.

The first scenario is more realistic, let's face it.

That's what complicates things a bit for Bill Guerin.

He knows Quinn enjoys playing for the Wild, and he knows the defenseman has been happy since arriving in Minnesota. That's also why the team's GM has his eye on the Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit: he knows he has a good team on his hands, and that explains why he wants to take advantage of this opportunity to make it even better.

But it's mainly the fact that the three brothers want to play together that makes the whole thing a little more difficult.

Because let's be honest: if the Devils trade Jack AND Luke to Minnesota, the Wild are going to have to clear out their roster.

And will the Minnesota front office really be any better off if that happens, even if the three Hughes brothers are reunited?

Hmm…


In Brief

– Read this.

– Go!

– Johnathan Kovacevic is injured.

– It's going to be an emotional night.

– Well done.

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