The Flyers’ management is furious… but not at Matvei Michkov

Right now in Philadelphia, everyone is pointing the finger at Matvei Michkov.

What came out this week about the Russian player has drawn attention… and it was to be expected. But the Flyers have other problems to deal with as well.

After all, the team has a 5-10-6 record since the start of the season. That's absolutely terrible.



Contrary to what one might think, the young Russian forward isn't the Flyers' management's problem: the front office's frustration is reportedly directed at several much more experienced players who should have shown up to training camp in much better shape.

That's what Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported after speaking with sources within the organization. The Flyers are dissatisfied with the performance of their leaders, such as Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, Cam York, Tyson Foerster… and the list goes on.



Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – #LetsGoFlyers | According to team sources granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive discussions, the front office's frustrations haven't been directed at younger players such as Michkov and rookie Porter Martone. They've been directed at players who should have come into the season better prepared to compete from the start. […] Konecny has two goals in 11 games. Owen Tippett has four points (two goals, two assists) in 15 games. Cam York has one assist in 13 games and is a minus-10. Noah Cates has five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 games. Tyson Foerster has six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games. Sean Couturier has one goal in 21 games. Drysdale and Trevor Zegras have been playing better lately, but both were dreadful during the first couple of weeks. – 11/12 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

Philadelphia's management expected much better from their veteran players. And that's only natural: they're the ones who are supposed to lead the way and set an example.

When the veterans aren't doing their job, it's hard to put all the pressure on the young players' shoulders. And in Philadelphia, even though Michkov is making headlines because of his behavior on the bench, it seems the problem is much bigger than one might think.

Six points (two goals) for Konecny, seven points (one goal) for Couturier, six points (two goals) for Tyson Foerster, four points (two goals) for Owen Tippett…

That's really not enough:

