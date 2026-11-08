The legendary Philip Rivers becomes head coach

Philip Rivers is about to take on a major challenge.

According to The Athletic, NC State University is trying to finalize a deal to make its former quarterback its new head coach. However, the deal is not yet official.

Rivers would replace Dave Doeren, who was fired in October as his 14th season was going awry.

An Extremely Rare Move

Rivers' background makes this hiring particularly unusual. He comes from St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he has served as head coach for six seasons. He would become the first head coach of a major college program to be hired directly from a high school since Gerry Faust at Notre Dame in 1981.

With his son Gunner at quarterback, his teams posted a 25-3 record and reached two consecutive state semifinals, in 2024 and 2025. Gunner, a four-star recruit, committed to NC State in February, but a leg injury sidelined him this fall. St. Michael was eliminated from the playoffs on Friday.

Rivers has already begun vetting candidates for his coaching staff. Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long is reportedly a name to watch.

A Return to His Roots

NC State hopes that Rivers' arrival will boost donations to the program, which would allow for greater investment in the team. “Philip Rivers is a legend. He's funny, he knows football, and he's a winner. To me, he is NC State,” said Andy Albright, one of the program's leading donors.

The challenge is real. Doeren left the university as its all-time winningest coach (98-74), without ever reaching an ACC championship game or winning 10 games in a single season.

Rivers, on the other hand, knows the place well. In 2002, he was the quarterback on the team that won 11 games—the only season with 10 or more wins in the university's history. After a long career in the NFL, primarily with the Chargers, he's returning to where it all began.

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